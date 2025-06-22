So how are they going to report those cash donations?

Sounds like the Hansen/Lemmings campaign are taking fundraising suggestions from the SDGOP:

What will that net them? A couple hundred?

And let’s not forget this state law:

12-27-11. Required information about contributors–Contributions from unknown source to be donated to charitable entity–Violation as misdemeanor. No person, entity, candidate, or political committee may give or accept a contribution unless the name, mailing address, city and state of the contributor is made known to the person, entity, candidate, or political committee receiving the contribution. In addition to any other information to be made known under this section, the name of the custodial parent or parents of an unemancipated minor who makes a contribution shall be made known. Any contribution, money, or other thing of value received by a candidate or political committee from an unknown source shall be donated to a nonprofit charitable entity. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

How exactly will that work with “tips?” Last I knew, most people don’t fill out a campaign contribution card for tips at Pizza Ranch.