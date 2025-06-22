Sounds like the Hansen/Lemmings campaign are taking fundraising suggestions from the SDGOP:
What will that net them? A couple hundred?
And let’s not forget this state law:
12-27-11. Required information about contributors–Contributions from unknown source to be donated to charitable entity–Violation as misdemeanor.
No person, entity, candidate, or political committee may give or accept a contribution unless the name, mailing address, city and state of the contributor is made known to the person, entity, candidate, or political committee receiving the contribution. In addition to any other information to be made known under this section, the name of the custodial parent or parents of an unemancipated minor who makes a contribution shall be made known. Any contribution, money, or other thing of value received by a candidate or political committee from an unknown source shall be donated to a nonprofit charitable entity. A violation of this section is a Class 2 misdemeanor. A subsequent offense within a calendar year is a Class 1 misdemeanor.
How exactly will that work with “tips?” Last I knew, most people don’t fill out a campaign contribution card for tips at Pizza Ranch.
4 thoughts on "So how are they going to report those cash donations?"
Faith, Family, Freedom………….and Fuel…………for the motorhome. Please tip bigly.
If they had only listened to Toby and endorsed him instead.
Yeah, this is illegal. Ok for a nonprofit. Not ok for a candidate committee.
Pizza Ranch Fundraisers. Perfect for dance teams, hockey teams, choirs, and gubernatorial campaigns.
Hint: one of these is not like the others. Which do you think does not belong?