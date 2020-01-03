So, how many GOP County chairs have a request from the Neal Tapio Campaign for delegate personal information?

I’m wondering out there tonight, exactly how many GOP County Chairs received an e-mail tonight asking then to provide personal phone and e-mail contact information for the Neal Tapio for US House campaign?

Because there’e the e-mail that went out tonight from Cole Heisey representing himself as part of the Neal Tapio campaign in making the request,

We don’t know much about Mr. Heisey, other than when he declared in the USD Volante School Newspaper that “Monogamy is overrated,” and told the female student body “Don’t we restrict ourselves by combining only two? And not three and four?”

Yeah.. And while he’s on the campaign trail tonight, smoking jacket/playboy mansion attitude guy can stay away from my daughters thank you.

Anyway, getting back to Mr Hefner . Heisey’s e-mail:



From: Neal Tapio tapioforsd@gmail.com>

Date:

Subject: Senator Neal Tapio – Contact Info Request

To: <Redacted> ———- Forwarded message ———From:Date:Subject: Senator Neal Tapio – Contact Info RequestTo: My name is Cole Heisey. I am helping out Former State Senator, Neal Tapio, as he explores a potential run for the U.S. House. We would like to gather all the SD Republican Delegate’s contact information from <redacted> County. Neal would like to reach out over the phone or email. We would appreciate the contact information for the following: _________________ _________________ _________________ Hi, _________________ _________________ Best, Cole

Some of the requests for personal contact information are short. Some are longer. But ultimately, Neal is setting his master plan in motion to try to spark a run for Unites States House with the help of Cole Heisey.

I’ve got a count of three counties at the moment, If you’ve been approached to give up delegates’s personal data, drop me a note here, so we can find out more.