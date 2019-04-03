So what’s happening in 2020 with 8 months to go? SDWC’s semi-official chart of the 2020 campaigns!

Posted on by Leave a reply

Compared to 2018’s slobberknocker of a campaign season, 2020 is going to be a slower year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start talking about it with only 8 months to go until petitions begin circulating!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.