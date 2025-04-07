So where does Representative Chris Reder exactly live in South Dakota at this point?

Heard an interesting rumor that I’m working on tracking down. Do you recall at the end of last year, when State Representative Chris Reder had a moment, and made noise that he was taking off and not going to serve in the legislature:

Read that here. This took place towards the end of November 2024. Of course, that freaked a few people out (mainly the people who had just taken over the House), because a resignation could have tipped the balance of power. And so I heard, he was convinced to walk that back:

Read that here.

I bring it up, because there are rumblings anew about Representative Reder, this time about the actual physical residence where he hangs his hat. And that it’s possibly other than South Dakota. I had a note last night indicating:

Heard Chris Reder fully moved to Minnesota – kept drivers license but sold his land. Since his (relative) said it, possibly true.

What was I able to track down on this? A few interesting anecdotes.

First off, looking at Rep. Reder’s voter registration, the live data as of today indicates that he’s supposedly registered to vote at an address in Warner, SD:

Establishing where he claims to vote and supposedly legislates from is 13958 387th Ave, Warner, SD 57479, What else can we find out about that location?

There are on-line tax records for the county that show the landowner and taxpayer for that location is his DTOM 22/0 Foundation. Here’s what I pulled off of the Brown County system today:

Okay.. but there’s more available from Brown County through the Register of Deeds office. Here’s where it starts to get more interesting. The current owners and taxpayer for that parcel in the land ownership system seems to be a bit more updated. And it’s not Chris Reder nor his DTOM Foundation:

The location Reder has on his voter registration is now owned by a business called “JH Rentals,” now owned by the neighbor down the road.

Reder’s foundation that had been at that farm address that he also uses as his legislative address? Interestingly, in filings with the Secretary of State, that Foundation seems to have changed Reder’s address in the corporate filings:

DTOM Foundation Paperwork B0345-5410 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Bagley, Minnesota. Not Warner, South Dakota.

On January 19, 2025 when this document was filed, this document shows Christopher D Reder as hanging his hat in Bagley, Minnesota, or at least where his business is located. Reder would have been seated in the Legislature on about January 14th. And anecdotally, I’m hearing reports that the land sale in Warner occurred in December.

Which would make sense given this article about the business, published in March of last year:

This was the biggest step for Reder in the process that DTOM would become the DTOM 22/0 Veterans Ranch north of Warner, S.D. Initially, they were able to build an outside arena, then a barn over the arena. The first horse was Max. Growth continued and they were able to assist veterans at no cost. It was at this time he knew he was fully committed and never looked back. A nearly 10-acre ranch was purchased, where they worked until they ran out of room. After an exhaustive search for land, a 40-acre ranch was found south of Bagley. They moved to Bagley the summer of 2023.

Read that here.

So Reder’s entire Foundation operation appears to have moved out of Warner SD, selling the land last December where he maintains his voter registration and represents voters in Pierre from. And the operation appears to have moved over to Minnesota where he is taking care of his horses.

Does Representative Chris Reder have any presence in the state besides a South Dakota Driver’s License at this point? Because if he doesn’t, then why isn’t he resigning?

Food for thought.