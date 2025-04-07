So where does Representative Chris Reder exactly live in South Dakota at this point?

Heard an interesting rumor that I’m working on tracking down. Do you recall at the end of last year, when State Representative Chris Reder had a moment, and made noise that he was taking off and not going to serve in the legislature:
Read that here. This took place towards the end of November 2024. Of course, that freaked a few people out (mainly the people who had just taken over the House), because a resignation could have tipped the balance of power. And so I heard, he was convinced to walk that back:
I bring it up, because there are rumblings anew about Representative Reder, this time about the actual physical residence where he hangs his hat. And that it’s possibly other than South Dakota. I had a note last night indicating:
Heard Chris Reder fully moved to Minnesota – kept drivers license but sold his land. Since his (relative) said it, possibly true.
What was I able to track down on this? A few interesting anecdotes.
First off, looking at Rep. Reder’s voter registration, the live data as of today indicates that he’s supposedly registered to vote at an address in Warner, SD:
Establishing where he claims to vote and supposedly legislates from is 13958 387th Ave, Warner, SD 57479, What else can we find out about that location?
There are on-line tax records for the county that show the landowner and taxpayer for that location is his DTOM 22/0 Foundation. Here’s what I pulled off of the Brown County system today:
Okay.. but there’s more available from Brown County through the Register of Deeds office. Here’s where it starts to get more interesting. The current owners and taxpayer for that parcel in the land ownership system seems to be a bit more updated. And it’s not Chris Reder nor his DTOM Foundation:
The location Reder has on his voter registration is now owned by a business called “JH Rentals,” now owned by the neighbor down the road.
Reder’s foundation that had been at that farm address that he also uses as his legislative address? Interestingly, in filings with the Secretary of State, that Foundation seems to have changed Reder’s address in the corporate filings:
DTOM Foundation Paperwork B0345-5410 by Pat Powers on Scribd
Bagley, Minnesota. Not Warner, South Dakota.
On January 19, 2025 when this document was filed, this document shows Christopher D Reder as hanging his hat in Bagley, Minnesota, or at least where his business is located. Reder would have been seated in the Legislature on about January 14th. And anecdotally, I’m hearing reports that the land sale in Warner occurred in December.
Which would make sense given this article about the business, published in March of last year:
This was the biggest step for Reder in the process that DTOM would become the DTOM 22/0 Veterans Ranch north of Warner, S.D. Initially, they were able to build an outside arena, then a barn over the arena. The first horse was Max. Growth continued and they were able to assist veterans at no cost. It was at this time he knew he was fully committed and never looked back.
A nearly 10-acre ranch was purchased, where they worked until they ran out of room. After an exhaustive search for land, a 40-acre ranch was found south of Bagley. They moved to Bagley the summer of 2023.
So Reder’s entire Foundation operation appears to have moved out of Warner SD, selling the land last December where he maintains his voter registration and represents voters in Pierre from. And the operation appears to have moved over to Minnesota where he is taking care of his horses.
Does Representative Chris Reder have any presence in the state besides a South Dakota Driver’s License at this point? Because if he doesn’t, then why isn’t he resigning?
Food for thought.
13 thoughts on “So where does Representative Chris Reder exactly live in South Dakota at this point?”
I think it’s concerning and worth looking further into, but per usual, nothing will happen.
If Chris moved, he isn’t going to be able to hide it much longer
Just go knock on the door, I doubt he answers
There really needs to be accountability for elected officials who don’t live in their districts. There’s a reason residency requirements exist. Skirting those is a form of fraud.
The press should pick this up and further investigate D1 Chris Reder and other legislators who don’t live in the districts they represent with some not even living in South Dakota.
No action taken yet again by so called SD Government Watch to investigate their own political extremist faction.
Toby Doeden now comparing himself to Biblical David going up against the Goliath of SD Corruption is silent about another one of his Dumpster Divers with questionable residency violations.
We the People Demand Action!
Duh crazies are totally fine with crazy not following rules
Girl Scout camp style pillow checks for all legislators!!
Now do Sam Marty. Be nice to get some actual press about this. Considering most of these people are all “election integrity” screamers.
Sioux Falls resident Al Novstrup.
People in D3 say Novsrtrup lives in SF and makes appearances in Aberdeen and knows he couldn’t win an election in The SF area.
True? Maybe.
We need a resident of the district to sue. He obviously doesn’t live there and if he doesn’t resign, this will be pursued. He can then explain to a judge where exactly he resides.
Don’t blame me, I voted for Barnett.
Hey Chris didn’t you run on honesty and trust? You spoke of it all the time during radio interviews and at candidate forums. You post about religion all the time too. Chris take immediate ownership of this and clear this up for us in District 1 and the state.