Social distancing in South Dakota with Gov. Kristi Noem September 23, 2020 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
8 thoughts on “Social distancing in South Dakota with Gov. Kristi Noem”
Excellent Explanation Governor Kristi Noem!
I think it’s great that our governor can handle a shotgun.
But..
I would give the governor a single-shot.
🙂
Sincerely,
John
Oh yea. Brag about that. We see how you are doing with social distancing, Governor Noem. 445 new cases just yesterday. Eight weeks ago, it was closer to 50 a day. We are about to see how high we can go.
With a huge spike in cases, how many more will get sick or die? A lot more. But she seems to think that the only thing that matters is having too many patients for the hospitals to handle. There’s room for more!
If that’s the case, we have many more illnesses and deaths ahead. Masks could prevent many of those deaths, without harm to our economy, but we know that’s not going to happen.
She is killing more than pheasants.
To all the nasty minded left or right winged political pundits out there who seem to have lost their minds in the last few years, sorry to inform you there is no vaccine for cranial rectal implementation disease nor will any amount of South Dakota styled Freedom help you.
Absolutely adore Governor Kristi’s latest ad out in the field!!!
And the increase in deaths, Charlie? I don’t suppose that deserves your attention?
You think that I have a right to infect my elderly neighbors with a deadly virus? I could describe it many ways but I wouldn’t call it “freedom”.
Elk either your parents or your high school government teacher failed You. Your elderly neighbors can have anyone visit them they care to have in their own home including you and Government has absolutely no Right to restrict that visitation.
Kristi has quadrupled the threat to our citizens. And the numbers are continuing to rise.
One in seven South Dakotans over 80 years of age who tested positive for the virus has died. (96 deaths in 693 cases)
It would be awfully nice if you folks actually took this thing seriously.