Some great South Dakota Suffrage flyers from the 1916 election

“Isn’t it true that housekeeping is woman’s business and that her success depends not only on herself but on the way her town is governed?”

I’d wager my wife and daughters might pelt me with large objects if I declared that statement to them today. But that was part of the South Dakota Votes for Women campaign in 1916.

As a political collector, lately I’ve found that suffrage items are in demand and particularly tough to buy this year, with 2020 being the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. So I thought myself particularly fortunate yesterday to find someone selling some great South Dakota specific suffrage flyers on-line, and bought one of each.

The flyers from the South Dakota Universal Franchise League of Huron made the case to the men of South Dakota why women should be granted the vote.. which might seem a little sexist nowadays.. but that’s who was voting!

With the election on November 7th, that dates the flyers as having been issued for the 1916 election, which was the final election in which the Suffragist and Prohibitionist campaigns were linked together, as prohibition passed.. but not suffrage.

Great items from over 100 years ago here in South Dakota!