Some people should take a chill pill.

One of my sisters used to suggest that people take a “chill pill” when they were faced with someone on a rant. That might be a good suggestion for Jodie Mueller who was appropriately and resoundingly denied office last night.

Funny thing is.. I didn’t do any work for anyone in her race. But far be it from me to get between someone standing on a street corner, screaming at passerbys, declaring she’s the REAL REPUBLICAN.

If that works for you Jodie, you just go ahead and be you.

And, at least she’s identified who the rest of us need to watch out for.