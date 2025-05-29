I couldn’t listen, as I was recording Dakota Town Hall tonight, so I had the video on. And good gosh. Someone’s turkey timer was malfunctioning, and it looks like candidate Doeden got really overcooked, just in time for his announcement.
That sunburn might make for an uncomfortable night’s sleep. (If his announcement turnout doesn’t have him sleepless this evening.)
31 thoughts on “Someone’s turkey timer was malfunctioning, and got overcooked in time for their announcement.”
Step right up. Mr. PP presents to you a real contender this election season. Gentlemen and ladies, boys and girls, others of no particular category, feast your eyes on the most magnificent specimen of humanity to ever grace the political stage: Mr. Doeden, the human traffic cone and living dumpster fire. This sunburned, over-tanned, constantly scowling monstrosity is running for office, and let me tell you, he’s got the qualifications to match his… unique appearance. With a face that looks like a poorly baked sweet potato and a temperament as sour as week-old milk, Mr. Doeden is the perfect embodiment of everything it is going to take to beat Mr. 2% Hansen and the Lemmings. This is going to be one entertaining primary season!
OMG…This comment description WINS THE DAY!!. Thanks for making my day!!
Grudz, do you think Trump will screw Dusty over for an endorsement in favor of Toby?
Red neck, red face.
Anybody have a headcount of the event?
We and the Aberdeen Insider estimated the crowd at around 250 people.
220. I counted 3 times. Yes I was there.
He looks like hell or maybe from hell being as red his skin is.
When will this blog move beyond the junior high mocking?
Mocking is important.
When the crazies stop calling everyone who disagrees with them, RINOs, marxists, and pedos.
When the exiled brain rotted lib spill overs fron the dakota septic tank, aka DFP, find another place to infect.
Just watched his first campaign ad. It is a small group of Doedites that includes the D3 team minus Al Novstrup Sioux Falls (Endorsed Jon Hanson) D1 House minus Chris Reder (Resigned & Minnesota resident), employees of Doeden and the extreme right Brown County activists.
His speech was very monotone without emotion or passion. A generic hard right speech with empty promises.
As they would say in the Army during testing NO GO!
“Dodites” makes me think of the Evil Dead movie series, and the antagonists, “Deadites.”
Big Ideas…sounds like expanded government. Sounds like a democrat
Ms. Taffy will liven this crowd up, as the Anti-Lems. Ms. Taffy, vs. Ms. Lems, now there’s a ticket that will draw a mud wrestling crowd.
I feel bad for Elizabeth for having to go through this.
One good thing that will come of this. Amber hulse seems to be supporting him. That should tell the rest of the sane people exactly who she is and hopefully derail her political ambitions. I’m hopeful that all his baggage will drag him and all his supporters down into depths of the trash heap where they belong.
What makes you think Hulse is supporting him? Sure hope you have some receipts to back that comment up.
She must have been over from the hills casually touring Aberdeen for the day and popped in when she had a free moment. That must have been it.
“The bill of Doeden supporters both on Wednesday’s speaker lineup and in the crowd included a slate of GOP figures aligned with Doeden’s brand of conservatism, including Black Hills Sens. Amber Hulse John Carley….” – Joe Sneve, Dakota Scout
Good enough for you? And why would you be surprised? She is an absolute snake.
It’s been edited to include Trump aligned. Someone can attend an event for a lot of reasons.
She’s a looong way from home for “other reasons”. You are either supporting him or you want him to support you. Either way it should, hopefully, spell her end.
Hulse cozying up to Toby is disgusting. I had hopes for her.
We all did. Until we met her and learned about her. Vicious ladder climber. Long history of using people and climbing over their still warm bodies to get to the next thing.
How is this different from Noem, who seems to be worshipped on this blog?
Is that Mr. Crabs from the show Sponge Bob Square Pants? Hmmmmm, a striking resemblance.
Looks like he didn’t wait until next June to get roasted.
Hulse shows up for the opening of an envelope. She will align with whomever will further her political standing. She is looking to hitch her wagon to whom ever will get her the LT offer.
Accurate assessment of her character, or lack thereof.
Hulse is the most disappointing thing from last session and that is saying a lot. She could have been great but chose political expediency over good governance. Any race she gets into in the future will ultimately show her true character and she will lose. Seems fitting for the Doeden campaign.