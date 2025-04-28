Sorry for the light posting this weekend.. so much to unpack from the last several days. Exactly how much is faked in the Hansen announcement video?

Sorry for the light posting this weekend – I’ve been on the road since last Thursday going to see the much neglected Mrs. Dakotawarcollege. It was my turn to head west, and we turned it into an antiquing trip.

Great buys at the shop in Hot Springs, and I was very happy with what I bought at St. Joes Antique Mall. Although, at the Flea Market/Craft show at the Monument, Julie Frye-Awful and her husband were there. I didn’t know if I should have looked for a breastfeeding/vaccination counseling booth.

It was reported to me that House Majority Leader Scott Odenbach was in Brookings at the Lincoln Day Dinner at the same time I had traveled to Spearfish. Not sure if I should read anything into that or not. I will get to the events of the weekend in short order, so stay tuned.

In the meantime, I did catch this a few moments ago in the Jon Hansen announcement video that’s finally out there 4-5 days after it actually happened:

As Arch Beal would say – WHOA WHOA WHOA! What on earth is that supposed to be? They had to have AI to “create” a picture of the South Dakota State Capitol Building?!? Because that’s not the South Dakota State Capitol.

If they’re using AI to generate a picture of the South Dakota State Capitol, what else is faked and altered in the announcement video?

Kind of thinking they should swap their latest slogan..

For a new hobby lobby sign…

Just a suggestion.

*update*

Apparently, they also had to include AI combines that don’t exist.