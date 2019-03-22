South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg starts YouTube Series – 5 on Friday Posted on March 22, 2019 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ Jason Ravnsborg has started a YouTube Series “5 on Friday” with information about his office and duties, and today brings us the first installment: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Jason, I like that you are being transparent with us. Thanks for reaching people through social media.
Great work Jason! I think you are doing a fantastic job for the people of South Dakota. You have already proven the nay-sayers wrong and it sounds like people are very happy with the team you put together!
Watched you on PBS ! Great to see you answering questions to all those issues!
Totally exceeding expectations!
Doing a great job…keep it up!
Oddly enough, Ravnsborg is meeting my expectations, not exceeding them. I knew from the outset he was the best candidate for the job.
One of few politicians I’ve walked in parades for, knocked on doors for and posted a sign in our yard for. Keep on keeping on, AG Ravnsborg!