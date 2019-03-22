South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg starts YouTube Series – 5 on Friday

Posted on by 6 Comments ↓

Jason Ravnsborg has started a YouTube Series “5 on Friday” with information about his office and duties, and today brings us the first installment:

6 Replies to “South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg starts YouTube Series – 5 on Friday”

  1. Tara Volesky

    Jason, I like that you are being transparent with us. Thanks for reaching people through social media.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous

    Great work Jason! I think you are doing a fantastic job for the people of South Dakota. You have already proven the nay-sayers wrong and it sounds like people are very happy with the team you put together!

    Reply
    1. Dave R

      Oddly enough, Ravnsborg is meeting my expectations, not exceeding them. I knew from the outset he was the best candidate for the job.

      Reply
  5. Anonymous

    One of few politicians I’ve walked in parades for, knocked on doors for and posted a sign in our yard for. Keep on keeping on, AG Ravnsborg!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.