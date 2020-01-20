South Dakota Chamber opposes outlawing elective transgender surgeries & other procedures on minors. But not all businesses agree.

After House Bill 1057 came out of the gate with over 40 sponsors, on Friday the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce joined the ACLU in opposing the bill which would outlaw elective transgender surgeries and hormonal therapies for minors:

The South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry announced Friday that it will oppose a bill that makes it a felony for doctors to provide gender confirmation surgeries and services to minors. and… “South Dakota is home to a growing number of national and international businesses, including banks, research firms, manufacturers and health care systems, that believe workplaces and communities need to be inclusive and use the talents of everyone,” said David Owen, the chamber’s president. “When South Dakota considers draconian rules that affect a limited number of people, we run the risk of triggering economic consequences that include the loss of conventions, tournaments, top-level entertainment and business investment from outside industries.”

The Chamber’s position echoes their stance on past bills relegating mixed gender use of bathrooms and locker rooms last session. The business group’s opposition is based on the “risk of triggering economic consequences,” and a stated belief that “workplaces and communities need to be inclusive.”

Interestingly, the group does not seem to be aligning with the views of major insurers, many of whom consider reaching the age of majority as a requirement for the gender reassignment surgeries being medically necessary and eligible for coverage.

Blue Cross/Blue Shield (of Tennessee), notes in part:

MEDICAL APPROPRIATENESS

Gender reassignment surgery or gender reassignment surgery reversal is considered medically appropriate if ALL of the following are met:

if of the following are met: Individual is 18 years or older Individual has the capacity to make a fully informed consent to treatment



Aetna has a similar guideline for coverage under their policy:

Requirements for gonadectomy (hysterectomy and oophorectomy in female-to-male and orchiectomy in male-to-female): Two referral letters from qualified mental health professionals, one in a purely evaluative role (see appendix); and Persistent, well-documented gender dysphoria (see Appendix); and Capacity to make a fully informed decision and to consent for treatment; and Age of majority (18 years or older); and

Anthem/Unicare limits sex-reassignment surgery based on reaching the age of majority, Cigna does as well, as does Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota.

And interestingly, as recently as 2017, available materials note that Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield – One of South Dakota’s most prominent health insurance carriers noted to plan subscribers:

Policy: Qualifications for all gender reassignment treatments: Single letter of referral from a qualified mental health professional; and

Persistent, well-documented gender dysphoria (per DSM V criteria below); and

Capacity to make a fully informed decision and to consent for treatment; and

18 years of age or older; and

If significant medical or mental health concerns are present, they must be reasonably well controlled.

In fact, a cursory search reveals many if not most insurers when setting for their guidelines for coverage for surgical procedures being considered medically necessary restrict it for those who have not reached the age of majority.

The fact that nearly all insurers ban coverage for gender reassignment surgery until the insured is 18 years of ago or older may paint the battle for House Bill 1057 in a far different light than the prior dispute over who can use whose locker room. Because a precedent already appears to exist among insurance companies nationwide.

The question is whether that business decision will be allowed to take form as a matter of public policy when it comes up for discussion before the legislature as a whole.