South Dakota Chem trail kooks moderating their message & no longer demanding planes be shot down. Only seeking “military action”

After nearly a week of hot criticism over their demands that the National Guard be obligated to “shoot down these poison pushing planes,” I notice today that the South Dakota Chem Trail kooks have backed down slightly, and are now only calling for the National Guard to take “military action.”

So much for “doubling down” as these goofballs were pretending to claim they intended to do.

Either way, just another day in the decaying state of South Dakota politics.