South Dakota Democrats file Feb 2025 FEC Report: $29.1k raised, $34.1k spent, $78.4k Cash on hand

South Dakota Democrats filed their February FEC report yesterday, detailing what was raised and spent in January in their federal account:

Feb2025 Sddp Fec by Pat Powers on Scribd

Starting the month with $83,458.94 in the bank, they added $29,107.31 to their coffers, and spent $34,153,51. Leaving them with $78,412.74 in the bank.

Nothing terribly unusual in terms of donors, except compared to South Dakota Republican FEC Reports, they have them. Hang tight for the GOP Report when it hits the FEC filing database.