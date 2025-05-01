South Dakota Democrats to host former vice-presidential candidate at annual dinner

South Dakota Democrats’ annual dinner is going to feature one of the highest profile speakers that they’ve had in a number of years, as they bring Minnesota Governor and former VP Candidate Tim Walz to Sioux Falls:
Gov. Tim Walz to be Keynote Speaker at SD Democratic Party Dinner
May 1st, 2025
SIOUX FALLS, SD – The South Dakota Democratic Party is honored to announce Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as our keynote speaker for our annual McGovern Day dinner on July 12th in Sioux Falls.
Walz was first elected Governor in 2018 and won re-election in 2022. He is a proven leader in Minnesota, helping to create free school meals for students, strengthening voting rights, cutting taxes for the middle class, and expanding paid leave for workers. In 2024, Vice President Kamala Harris picked Walz as her running mate for the Presidential election.
Born in a small town in rural Nebraska, his parents instilled in him the values of public service, generosity toward your neighbors, and working for the common good. Those values continue to guide his commitment to Minnesota each and every day. Walz served in the Army National Guard before becoming a high school teacher and coach.
“We are really excited to welcome Governor Walz to South Dakota,” said SDDP Chair Shane Merrill. “He’s a true Midwesterner, growing up in rural Nebraska near the South Dakota border. He is a rural Democrat, who represented a rural Minnesota Congressional district before his governorship. I am excited to hear what he has to share with us during McGovern Day as we honor the late George McGovern who fought for all South Dakotans during his time in Congress.”
“We are thrilled to host Governor Tim Walz as our guest at McGovern Day,” said SDDP Vice Chair Jessica Meyers. “Walz and his administration continue to show their neighboring states what good governance looks like in the Midwest. It is an honor to have him visit us this summer.”
Tickets for the dinner will go on sale in June.
For questions, you can contact the SDDP Executive Director Dan Ahlers at [email protected] or contact the state party office by phone at 605-271-5405 or 605-940-3071.
13 thoughts on “South Dakota Democrats to host former vice-presidential candidate at annual dinner”
Don’t think that’s going to help them get democrats elected.
Walz in and of himself appearing, no, it wont. But they’re doing *something* and firing up the troops, as opposed to the SDGOP chair trying to throw people out of the party.
Yes they seem to be. Just saw a post with lots of likes (unless they’re fake likes) on a post from Aberdeen. SDGOP needs to unite and get with it.
This is an election cycle the dems could win but they need to put up a common sense old school democrat candidate. Walz ain’t that!
Anon 7:14 by “old school democrat” you probably mean Robert Byrd from the KKK days or maybe Bill Ayers from the radical 60s. Walz is a mainstream midwesterner, and he’d have been a great choice to be a heartbeat away from the top job.
Apropos to young Mr. Ahlers. Dan, Dan, the Movie Party Man is really moving and shaking and making the Democrat Party look so much more professional than what that Populist RINO fellow in charge of the SDGOP is doing.
I assume the GOP Chairman will be there as his Democratic registration is not that far in the past. Walz is his man!
I wonder if Tampon Tim has cut a deal with the manufacturer to allow him to hand out Tampons at his rally and speeches? No need for flyers just Tampons.
Pat, be sure to plug that time & place again.
Sorry, it was too easy.
I have no idea what your comment means and I thank God for that. With that being said….
Tim Walz is heads and tales above anything the Repubs have put up.
Really? I believe Timmy ( and kackles) got his ass handed to him by a Republican by the name of Donald Trump.
Trump, officially the stupidest potus EVER. He spent all April proving it.
You win Mr. Kotex. Hands down. Misogynist of the Year.
Congrats! 🤮🤮🤮
Aweee, all the GOP morons crying about this. Poor little triggered baby MAGAs. Get over it.