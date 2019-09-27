South Dakota Federation of Republican Women hosting on-line fundraiser via Facebook. Check it out. You WILL find something you need.

In case you ever wanted an authentic Noem-Rhoden branding iron to sear your allegiance to the State’s highest officeholder – now is your chance. Or, If you ever felt the need for an authentic Dusty Johnson instant-lumberjack kit, you can seize the day!
Boasting everything from a mountain lion hunts to a limited edition Bud Light Lime/Bud Light Orange cooler, South Dakota Federation of Republican Woman are hosting an on-line fundraising auction on Facebook, where you can bid on a wide variety of items donated by Organizations and Republicans across South Dakota to support the SDFRW’s activities.
Bidding opened last evening at 8:00pm (Thursday, Sept. 26) and closes at 8:00pm CST on Sunday, Sept. 29. Of course, the highest bid wins!
There are over 65 items ranging from the kitschy to the scholarly. There are handmade crafts, and exclusive memberships. You can party all night at the Buffalo Chip, or have your rifle threaded for suppressor mounting. There are vacations, memberships, and yes, even a package including a MAGA hat!
Go check it out, find that must-have item, and support the Federation of South Dakota Republican Women!
Dear PETA Liberals/ Progressives: Although the National Wildlife Fund acknowledges mountain lion population stability, and while the National Wildlife Institute, as well as the biologists at South Dakota’s Game, Fish, and Parks & New Mexico’s Fish and Wildlife Department, endorsed controlled culling of our North American mountain lion population, I ask you to help me save one lion’s life. Simply outbid all Republican hunters, and then forego the opportunity to shoot. By this course, a predator’s life shall be preserved. Thirteen US states allow mountain lion hunting. Liberals know “13” is code for some terrible thing. I don’t recall what exactly, but I presume it signifies (to the illuminated) a deeply evil & problematic message. When teaching kids to count, progressive principles demand we omit numbers with bad connotations.
That our granola neighbors in Canada believe it’s “ok” to control the wild mountain lion population via hunting is immaterial. Everyone saw Justin Trudeau’s “colorful” costume photos. We know what side he’s on!
One of the bad connotations I suspect the liberals have for the number 13, is that it is the number of original colonies that declared independence from England. Of course, we all know how so many of the liberals detest the USA.
I agree. South Dakota is comprised mainly of small men who need to hunt and kill for the fun of it…to make them feel big or something. That is a sign of a small man. Note to South Dakotans…there are other outdoor activities that are far more rewarding like photography, for example. However that does take an IQ to master.
Spoken like a true liberal. Always telling others what they should or should not do. If we want any advice, we’ll ask you, which we are not!
Notice how they single out men? Women hunt too! Imagine what they think of us.
If an animal lover bought the hunt & then opted to snap a cool photograph (instead of firing a bullet), it would send a strong message. But I have no respect for those who go around complaining, judging, & calling names w/o ever backing it up. where thy mouth is, put thy money.
another modest proposal: convicted wildlife poachers get fed to the lions. ok ok, maybe that’s too harsh. 1st time *might* be an accident. reserve that punishment for the second offense.
“Women hunt too! Imagine what they think of us.”
Exactly. Great point. These are the same fools who think every person driving a truck suffers from a Freudian deficiency. Baloney. Trucks are great to haul cargo, tow trailers, etc. Little 2-seat convertibles are great for summer jaunts to the lake — not so great in a blizzard. For everything, there is a season. Sometimes you want 420 hp, sometimes you want 48 mpg. I love classic cars, but occasionally I prefer a rearview camera and GPS navigation.
PS There’s a super cool Native American quilt in that auction worth > $100. I may need to go bid.
PETA People Eating Tasty Animals?
This is a great idea! Online shopping plus supporting SDFRW!
** Attention **
Hunters: We have an incredible Mountain Lion Hunt with Representative Tim Goodwin!! Includes room and board for 3 days / 2 nights plus a guided hunt!
We also are auctioning a ticket to the SDGOP Pheasant Hunt! Both Mike Rounds and Kristi Noem have confirmed that they’re going, and there is a VERY limited number of spots available. Only 50 hunters for the whole event!
County Officers: If you are planning a Lincoln Day Dinner, there are a couple of event-planning services being auctioned off! (e.g. decor rental, lighting, etc.)
Candidates: We’re auctioning advertising space on War College (thank you, Pat!)
Party Supporters: Get your VIP Convention passes!
Everyone else: There’s something for everyone– get your Christmas shopping done now! 😀
Noem-Rhoden stole the Vermilion Ranch brand?
It’s a reverse N R brand. Not a V R. Besides, there are no ranches in Vermillion.