South Dakota GOP Central Committee insisting on a really futile and stupid gesture; intends to try to influence floundering US Atty appointment for Washington DC.

Former 32-year Democrat and South Dakota Republican Party Chairman Jim Eschenbaum blasted out a message to the SDGOP Central Committee yesterday to try to whip up the troops to weirdly try to pressure Senator Thune on the appointment of a controversial US Attorney for the District of Columbia who seems dead on arrival, one who even President Trump is scooting away from.

This e-mail blast to drag the SDGOP into fully embracing the fringe went out at about 4pm, so I had it within the hour. :

From: Jim Eschenbaum

Sent: Wednesday, May 7, 2025 5:50 PM

To: State Central Committee

Subject: Nominee for U.S. Attorney Good afternoon State Central Committee members, This comes to my attention from Aurora County State Committeeman, Ryan Olson, about the urgency of getting President Trump’s appointee Ed Martin confirmed to the position of U.S. Attorney for DC. And how the voice of the SD GOP can help push Senator Thune to make this happen. Ryan has shared the top reasons that we need to support Ed’s nomination, and also a draft letter to Senator Thune. Hey Jim, We have 14 days to get this done! The top reasons why we should Support Ed Martin’s Nomination. He was Nominated by Donald J. Trump. He represented the Jan. 6 political prisoners at a great risk to his own career proving he has integrity. As Interam Attorney fired crooked career prosecutors involved in Jan. 6 cases. He has Sent letters announcing Inquiries into Democratic senators for obvious cases of inciting violence including; Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.).” He has questioned whether president Biden issued lawful pardons in his final days in office. He sent Georgetown Law School a letter over the illegality of its DEI program. On his podcast has spent an abundant amount of time planning to get to the bottom of the bombs placed on Jan. 6. He is being blocked by Thom Thilis who said “He can’t support anyone who Helped J6’ers since they are all criminals fighting cops” which we know to be an explicitly untrue statement. The US Attorney for DC can investigate, and hinder Trump and all of Trump’s cabinet offices not limited to Cash Patel in the FBI. Pam Bondi has AG, and all other cabinet offices based in DC. This office was a major source of leaks during the Russia Collusion Hoax. If not confirmed, Anti Trump Judge Boasberg will get to pick the Attorney for DC. He has proven to be against the America First movement and will most likely pick an anti Trump attorney with TDS. South Dakota Republican Party

Date: [Insert Date] The Honorable John Thune

Senate Majority Leader

U.S. Senate

Washington, D.C. 20510 Dear Majority Leader Thune, On behalf of the South Dakota Republican Party, we write to express our strong support for the nomination of Ed Martin as U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. We are deeply concerned by the unjust and politically motivated obstruction of his nomination by Senator Thom Tillis, who, in coordination with Senator Adam Schiff, appears to be working deliberately to delay or derail this process. This kind of interference is not only unwarranted, and it is unacceptable coming from the president’s own party. As the Majority Leader and a representative of South Dakota, we respectfully urge you to reflect the values of our state’s Republican Party—a grassroots-driven organization committed to principled leadership—by issuing a public statement of support for Mr. Martin’s nomination. Additionally, we ask that you use any authority and procedural tools at your disposal as Majority Leader to ensure this nomination proceeds without further obstruction. We are confident that with your leadership, the Senate can move swiftly to confirm Mr. Martin and place a capable, principled professional in this critical position. Sincerely,

SD GOP

[First Last, Office or Position Held] If there are no complaints against sending this letter by Sunday night, I will polish it up and send it to Senator Thune.

Jim Eschenbaum

SD GOP Chaiman

If by polish it up, he means run spell check, that’s the first place to start. (Interam?) THey may also want to replace “Jan. 6 Political Prisoners“, with “insurrectionists who attacked the Capitol Building and sent the Senate into lockdown.” That might be a start.

It seems that this whole “pressure Senator Thune” effort is not without controversy among the Central Committee. Apparently there has been chatter among the Central Committee members with regards to the propriety of this whole push by the chairman wanting to put pressure on Majority Leader Thune:

Clay County GOP Chair Matthew Fairholm actually seems to have a good handle on the role of the party noting “The SDGOP Should be concerned with fundraising and electing Republicans in state and local elections. Not with lobbying efforts on policy positions… When we lose focus on our core mission, we gradually disintegrate as a party.” (Give that man a gold star!).

But of course, there are those who insist on dragging the party back towards stupidity.

From Stu Cvrk, one of the architects at the center of the SDGOP’s current wave of toxicity disagrees, claiming that these efforts bolster “support for the state party by engaging in political action that most Republicans in the state support.” Which make me wonder if the bubble he’s living in is filled with airplane model glue fumes or something like that. Since just about every one of the 321,318 Republicans in the state could absolutely care less. In fact, he might be stretching it if 318 people in group cared.

As one Republican quipped to me – “This whole thing is stupid. Senator Thune can’t force Senator Tillis to do anything. If these idiots want to write a letter, then the should send it to Tillis. It makes as much sense as complaining to Thune that it’s raining outside and we need our US Senator to make it stop.”

This whole effort reminds me of a movie quote: “I think this situation requires a really futile and stupid gesture be done on somebody’s part. And we’re just the guys to do it. – Animal House”

And that’s about what it appears the SDGOP hopes to accomplish.