

South Dakota Law Enforcement Supports Construction of a New Prison

PIERRE, S.D. – Three South Dakota Law Enforcement associations issued statements of support for the construction of a new prison. The South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association, the South Dakota Sheriffs Association, and the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association agreed over the need for a new correctional facility.

“Thank you to all of our law enforcement for their continued dedication to protect the people of South Dakota,” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “The construction of a new prison is one way that we can improve public safety. The condition of our current facility is unacceptable – it is gothic, outdated, and unsafe for inmates, staff, and the public. We cannot afford to continue operating under these conditions.”

“As law enforcement leaders dedicated to protecting our communities, we recognize the essential role that a well-functioning prison system plays in maintaining public safety,” wrote Jason Foote, South Dakota Chiefs Association President. “This funding is a necessary step towards ensuring a secure, rehabilitative, and well-managed environment for all stakeholders.” You can find the statement of support from the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association here.

“Much of the current facility is an unsafe environment for both guards and inmates,” wrote the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association. “A new facility is needed to ensure both are provided with a more-safe environment.” You can find the statement of support from the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association here.

The construction of a new correctional facility would be made possible through HB 1025, which authorizes the Department of Corrections to construct a prison facility for offenders committed to the Department of Corrections in Lincoln County.

“County jails are increasingly forced to house individuals sentenced to the state, filling local beds that are already in short supply,” wrote the South Dakota Sheriffs Association. “We support the construction of a new Department of Corrections facility to help address these critical safety and capacity issues.” You can find the statement of support from the South Dakota Sheriffs Association here.

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota also supported HB 1025 in House State Affairs Committee this morning.

