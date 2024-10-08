South Dakota Leads Nation in Income Growth

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota once again led the nation in income growth in 2023. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, South Dakota’s Real Median Household Income grew faster than any other state. Governor Kristi Noem celebrated this excellent news.

“South Dakotans are thriving because we defend Freedom and advance their opportunities to pursue their dreams,” said Governor Kristi Noem. “Incomes are rising, and people are moving here to share in our prosperity and Freedom. I am so proud of what our great state continues to accomplish.”

According to the same Federal Reserve Bank data, South Dakota ranks second best for growth in real median household income over the past five years.

South Dakota also has the lowest unemployment rate of any state in America at 2.0%.

For more information on job opportunities in South Dakota, visit FreedomWorksHere.com.

