South Dakota Republican Party Chair appears to have been registered Democrat for 32 years before switching parties in 2016

Remember this past week when SDGOP Chairman Eschenbaum had alluded to some prior affinity for Democrats, as he told SD News Watch in an interview that he had voted for Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012:

Eschenbaum voted for Barack Obama in 2008 because he thought electing the first Black president would help address racial tensions. He was ready to vote Republican in 2012, upset with runaway spending following the Great Recession but was unimpressed with GOP candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign and supported Obama again.

A number of Republicans I spoke with were surprised to see their new chair declaring he was an Obama voter. Twice. Well, it seems that’s not the entire story. Because the chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party appears to have done more than just voting for Obama.

I’d heard rumors about this in the past, but I finally gotten my hands on something people told me I should chase down. Jim Eschenbaum’s voter registration. And At least from the documentation at hand, he’s done more than just vote for Obama. It appears that according to voter registration records, SDGOP Chairman Jim Eschenbaum was registered as a Democrat from 1984 – 2016. A span of 32 years:

That’s quite a stretch to be registered as a Democrat for 32 years, and then come in to run for South Dakota Republican Party Chairman 8 years later and to declare yourself capable to be chairman of the SDGOP.

Of course, his leadership of the SDGOP has already given us such gems as releasing a scorecard about the performance of state legislators – as part of a left-leaning organization where he serves in the same capacities in parallel with the SDGOP. And where they declared that half of the Republican State Senators somehow failed or were darn close:

Literally, the new South Dakota Republican Party Chairman just attacked half of the Republicans in the Senate, and gave ammunition to their opponents for the next election, including attacking the Senate Majority Leader. Eschenbaum, just handed ouf F’s to Arch Beal, Casey Crabtree, Sydney Davis, Randy Diebert, Helene Duhamel, Steve Kolbeck, Senate Republican Majority Leader Jim Mehlhaff , Paul Miskimins, Tim Reed, Steph Sauder, Kyle Schoenfish and Glen Vilhauer. (Senators) Mike Rohl and Larry Zikmund were given D’s.

Are we now finding out that Jim Eschenbaum might be the Manchurian Republican Party Chairman, sent to destroy the party from within? I doubt it’s anything quite that dramatic, but it does lead me to ask whether it’s too soon for a vote of no confidence in his ability to get Republicans elected next fall?

Because so far, I’m kind of having my doubts.