South Dakota Republican Women announce new officers, award recipients

South Dakota Republican Women select new leadership
At their biennial convention in the beautiful Black Hills, the South Dakota Federation of Republican Women unanimously elected a new slate of officers to represent the group for the next term:
- President – Beka Zerbst
- 1st Vice-President – Jeni Boerger
- 2nd Vice-President – Debbie Schnell
- 3rd Vice-President – MaryLee Plut
- 4th Vice-President – Karen Brandt
- Secretary – Nancy Ziegeldorf
- Treasurer – Kari Shanard-Koenders
- Member-at-Large – Maryann Bierman
- Member-at-Large – Lauri Davis
- Member-at-Large – Val Higgins
- Member-at-Large – Sandy Rhoden
In addition, SDFRW honored four special ladies with awards given out only every two years:
- Lauri Davis – Winner of the SDFRW Hero Award, given to a Republican woman who has contributed significantly to SDFRW at the state level over the past two years
- Sandy Rhoden – Winner of the Cec Nankivel Award, given to a member who has contributed significantly to the SDFRW and the GOP over the past two years
- Teresa Thompson – Winner of the Maree Raschke Award, given to a distinguished Republican woman who has displayed a true commitment to the Republican Party by donating her time on political activities during the pre-election year
- Judy Trzynka* – Winner of the Legacy Award, given to a Republican Women in honor of a lifetime of service to SDFRW and SDGOP. (* SDFRW presented the Legacy Award to Judy in April with the help of U.S. Senator Mike Rounds)