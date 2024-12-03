South Dakota Searchlight editorial advocates for small government approach to regulation of internet access, noting “lawmakers seek solutions for problems best handled by parents”

South Dakota Searchlight has an editorial up today, noting “lawmakers seek solutions for problems best handled by parents” lamenting another attempt at government regulation by legislators who claim to oppose big government:

According to an article in Forbes, the Free Speech Coalition believes the age-verification process is “invasive and burdensome with significant privacy risks for adult consumers.” In the same article, an attorney from the ACLU said the Texas law allows “the government to rob adults of their online privacy and burden their access to protected speech, all under the guise of protecting children.”

and..

Is someone in state government going to be tasked with visiting each site to see if it’s complying with the state’s age-verification law?

A state law that seeks to monitor the internet is not the answer. Lawmakers should put their efforts into making sure parents have the resources they need to protect their children themselves. That could mean literature on how to talk to kids about staying safe online or a state stipend that helps with the purchase of web filters or blocking software.