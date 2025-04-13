South Dakota Searchlight: Jim Eschenbaum, Obama voter & 32 year Democrat at helm of SDGOP wants to weed out RINO’s from party

South Dakota Searchlight has done an extensive Q&A with the South Dakota Republican Party’s new chairman. And if you’re a South Dakota Republican, it does not bode well for the future of the party.

In fact, I believe I can argue with some merit that Jim Eschenbaum is actually the worst Republican Party chairman in South Dakota history. On to the story:

South Dakota’s new Republican Party chairman is a former Democrat, but he’s been a Republican for nine years. Now he’s concerned about “Republicans In Name Only,” or RINOs, and wants to weed them out. “RINOs are a real thing,” Jim Eschenbaum said. “People say, ‘Don’t call us RINOs.’ Well, If you’re supporting abortion or gun control in any way, or any kind of sequestering of First Amendment rights, well, that does not align with conservative principles.” Eschenbaum is a 62-year-old Hand County commissioner and farmer. He was a registered Democrat for 32 years until he and his wife switched when Democrats nominated Hillary Clinton for president in 2016.

Read all of that and more here… and that’s just the start, as Eschenbaum tells the world that the Republican Party doesn’t need any money to do anything, while at the same time taking a nasty swipe at the Governor’s son, Reggie Rhoden, who was the outgoing executive director:

I agree that people are funding candidates now instead of just throwing all the money to the state or state party. And I am perfectly OK with that. We don’t need any more money thrown to the state GOP than what we need to operate. And we’ve already taken $77,000 out of the annual operating costs of the state GOP. Reggie Rhoden, Governor Rhoden’s son, was executive director and he was being paid $5,400 a month. He resigned at the meeting on February 22, when we did the elections. And we have decided thus far that we don’t need an executive director. Nobody knows that he was doing much.

Read that in the article as well.

One politico who predates my 37-year involvement in the SDGOP, upon reading this article quipped that “the smack talking of Reggie — the only thing that outpaces Eschenbaum’s arrogance is his ignorance.”

But that’s not all. Why would it be all? Because the fool in charge of the Republican party wants to see The Republican Party producing scorecards on candidates:

I have even proposed a South Dakota GOP scorecard. I don’t know if the state central committee will decide to do it, but it would be based on just those three principles, the two constitutions and the party platform.

Again.. read that here.

When asked about unifying Republicans, Eschenbaum’s response included this passage:

“..some of these politicians, they get elected to office, they get a fat head about what it is they want to do or who they want to benefit, or using government to do business, and that’s not what government is intended to be.”

Read that in the Searchlight article, you ‘fat-heads’.

And finally, perhaps a moment of self-reflection given what he’s done to the Republican party to date:

Just because you’re elected to office currently does not guarantee you’re going to get reelected to office again.

(Well, no shit Sherlock Holmes.)

Go read this wide-ranging interview at SD Searchlight by Joshua Haiar

What did we learn about Jim Eschenbaum? He doesn’t feel he needs the Republican Party to raise money. He wants to institute purity tests via scorecards. He doesn’t think Reggie Rhoden did anything as executive director, and he wants to weed out the people HE THINKS are RINO’s – Republicans in Name Only. I’m thinking this 32-year Democrat needs to look in the mirror and weed himself out.

A legislator, after reading this article pointed out:

Our new Chairman is basically Frank Kloucek with a mustache. The guy vaguely mentions abortion and guns, but otherwise can’t name a single Republican issue. What about limited government? What about free markets and prosperity?

Another long-time politico’s review, and maybe the most prophetic:

Great way to divide the party and burn it to the ground.

And I would agree. If anyone is giving to the party, they really need their heads examined at this point. Political parties have one job – in our case it’s elect Republican candidates, and secondarily, raise money to help elect Republican candidates. Anything else is off task, and will only bring the party to ruin.

In my time, I had always considered former legislator Don Peterson, who had a 2 year stint as GOP Chair, as arguably as having the worst tenure as party chair. Nice guy, and he tried, but when you spend the last 2 weeks of the election golfing in Arizona… that’s not the sign of an engaged chairman. He passed away a number of years ago now, but those who remember him fondly can take solace in that he will no longer be considered by history as not being among the best as Chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party.

Because in his first two months, former Obama Democrat Jim Eschenbaum has swept the boards in being the absolute and utterly worst chairman of the South Dakota Republican Party to date in State History.

As he takes a wrecking ball to the organization that so many good Republicans took over a century to build, it may take the party decades to recover.

If it ever can.