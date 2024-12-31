South Dakota Searchlight story today on PUC Commissioner Fiegen’s refusal to recuse herself on pipeline as she had in 2022

South Dakota Searchlight via Josh Haiar has a story today on Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen declining to recuse herself from the matter of the Summit Carbon pipeline on the basis of a conflict of interest that has not changed since she had previously recused herself:

A trust controlled by a South Dakota regulator’s relatives still owns land along a proposed pipeline route, but the regulator has not recused herself from the project’s second permit application after recusing herself from the first one. Two years ago, Public Utilities Commissioner Kristie Fiegen disqualified herself from Summit Carbon Solutions’ first carbon dioxide pipeline application. She cited state law prohibiting commissioners from participating in hearings or proceedings when they have a conflict of interest. Fiegen wrote a recusal letter in February 2022 that said the pipeline “would cross land owned by my sister-in-law (my husband’s sister) and her husband.” Gov. Kristi Noem assigned State Treasurer Josh Haeder to fill in for Fiegen. and.. The new pipeline route would cross the same parcels of land: the Minnehaha County land that Fiegen’s relatives no longer own, and the McCook County land that the Ordal trust still owns.

Read the entire story here.

As referenced in the letter above which I had mentioned before, I’d also point out that the 2022 letter was not Commissioner Fiegen’s first recusal over pipelines. There was another one back in 2015..:

…where Kristie recused herself over the Dakota Access Pipeline crossing both properties, including the McCook County land which remains under her relative’s control.

Kristie has always been a straight shooter, concerned about fairness, so it’s unclear why she’s changed course on her participation not compromising her partiality in this situation.