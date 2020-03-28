South Dakota State Legislator with coronavirus now in critical condition

State Representative Bob Glanzer had been said to be improving, but it appears that his coronavirus has become far more serious. Please keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers as he fights this very serious infection:

