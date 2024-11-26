South Dakota State Senate announces committee assignments for 2025

The South Dakota State Senate completed their committee rosters this afternoon shortly after the House of Representatives:
Legislative Committees (** denotes Chair, * denotes Vice Chair):
Agriculture and Natural Resources: Tom Pischke**, Kevin Jensen *, Sydney Davis, Helene Duhamel, Sam Marty, Mike Rohl, Curt Voight
Appropriations: Ernie Otten**, Mark Lapka*, John Carley, Red Dawn Foster, Taffy Howard, Paul Miskimins, Glen Vilhauer, Mykala Voita, Larry Zikmund
Commerce and Energy: Casey Crabtree**, Sue Peterson*, Arch Beal, Randy Deibert, Joy Hohn, Chris Karr, Steve Kolbeck, Liz Larson, Carl Perry
Education: Kyle Schoenfish**, Curt Voight*, Sam Marty, Lauren Nelson, Sue Peterson, Stephanie Sauder, Jamie Smith
Government Operations and Audit: Taffy Howard**, Ernie Otten*, Chris Karr, Mark Lapka, David Wheeler
Health and Human Services: Kevin Jensen**, Sydney Davis*, Tamara Grove, Carl Perry, Tim Reed, Jamie Smith, Curt Voight
Judiciary: David Wheeler**, Amber Hulse*, Greg Blanc, Helene Duhamel, Tamara Grove, Jim Mehlhaff, Tom Pischke
Legislative Procedure: Chris Karr**, Jim Mehlhaff*, Randy Deibert, Liz Larson, Carl Perry, Sue Peterson, Tom Pischke
Local Government: Tim Reed**, Helene Duhamel*, Lauren Nelson, Mike Rohl, Kyle Schoenfish, Jamie Smith, David Wheeler
Military and Veterans Affairs: Larry Zikmund**, Sam Marty*, Greg Blanc, Joy Hohn, Taffy Howard
Retirement Laws: Randy Deibert**, Glen Vilhauer*, Red Dawn Foster, Steve Kolbeck, Jamie Smith
State Affairs: Jim Mehlhaff**, Carl Perry*, Arch Beal, Randy Deibert, Kevin Jensen, Chris Karr, Liz Larson, Sue Peterson, Tom Pischke
Taxation: Steve Kolbeck**, Joy Hohn*, Greg Blanc, Casey Crabtree, Sydney Davis, Tamara Grove, Amber Hulse
Transportation: Randy Deibert**, Arch Beal*, Joy Hohn, Liz Larson, Stephanie Sauder, Kyle Schoenfish, David Wheeler
Interim Committees (** denotes Chair or co-Chair):
Joint Appropriations: Ernie Otten**(co-Chair), Mark Lapka, John Carley, Red Dawn Foster, Taffy Howard, Paul Miskimins, Glen Vilhauer, Mykala Voita, Larry Zikmund
Rules Review: Taffy Howard, Liz Larson, Jim Mehlhaff State-Tribal Relations: Mike Rohl**(co-Chair), Red Dawn Foster, Tamara Grove, Sam Marty, Jamie Smith