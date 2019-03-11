South Dakota Students Get Chance to Send Art to Washington

PIERRE, S.D. – Today U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) and the South Dakota Arts Council (SDAC) announced the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, which puts the artwork of South Dakota students in the nation’s Capitol. The South Dakota Arts Council is now accepting entries on behalf of Rep. Johnson’s office.

The contest is open to all South Dakota high school students. The first-place winning entry will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the United States Capitol for one year. The winning artist will be invited to a reception highlighting their artwork in conjunction with the exhibit ribbon-cutting ceremony. The second-place winning entry will be displayed in Rep. Johnson’s Washington, D.C., office.

The Arts Council will accept only digital submissions on behalf of Rep. Johnson. Students should send one email including a high-resolution JPEG image, along with a completed PDF of the student release form to rebecca.cruse@state.sd.us. Submissions must be received by Wednesday, April 24. Winners will be notified by Monday, April 29, and will be responsible for shipping their artwork and student release forms to the SDAC offices. The South Dakota Arts Council will have the artwork framed and will ship it to Washington, D.C., for the student.

Please review the artwork specifications and guidelines before submitting and download the student release form at http://www.artscouncil.sd.gov/CAC/index.aspx.

The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the members of the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s an opportunity to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in the nation, as well as in each congressional district.

