South Dakota TAR Camp is approaching! Get your kid off the iPhone and send them over to the Black HIlls for a week of fun & civics education

Are you already weary of staring at your teenager texting away their first week of vacation? Ship them off to summer camp for a week! Teenage Republican Camp is quickly approaching, and it’s a great way to entertain your teenager about government, politics, and to send them away for fun in the Black Hills for a week. According to the website..

TAR Camp is back, and is an incredible opportunity to learn, to grow, and to have a whole lot of fun! The week is jam-packed with exciting speakers, enlightening trainings, and fun activities, including visits to Mt. Rushmore, WaTiki Waterpark, and Rush Mountain Adventure Park! TARs Camp gives Teenage Republicans an opportunity to bond in a very special way. Teens come together as strangers and leave as lifelong friends.

Camp is July 21-26 (6 days, 5 nights) at the Rimrock Campsite, just outside of Rapid City in the beautiful Black Hills. Republicans from 13 to 18, including recent high school graduates, may attend.

We do have sponsorships available — your support makes TARs Camp possible! We believe in saying thank you loudly and often! Unless you tell us otherwise, we’ll be sure to thank you in our Camp program, in our announcements, on our Facebook page, etc. Gold Sponsorships include a special thank you that will last for years: your name will be immortalized on the back of the 2025 TARs Camp t-shirt that all campers receive! To be featured in the program and shirt, please submit sponsorships by June 15. For more information, contact Catherine Barranco at [email protected].