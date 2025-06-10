New candidates have arrived, and others have departed since we last looked at the races for statewide office from top to bottom. And, it is time for a long overdue update of the “SDWC Tale of the Tape” for a rundown of rumor, conjecture and who you can expect might actually be running on the Republican side of the ticket in South Dakota for the 2026 election.
3 thoughts on “South Dakota War College’s Tale of the Tape Summer 2025 edition: GOP Candidates continue to come and go for 2026”
Current Delegate here. Planning to support Brock, David, Jason, and Marty if he runs for AG. Hoping we get an experienced conservative PUC candidate.
I’m also a delegate. I second that list.
Time for candidates to declare – unless you’re Dusty – he’s the only one in any position to wait. Everyone else has to start raising money now or risk not having it when they need it. Is Rhoden running or not? Or is he just going to hold out until February and not run, and then push Tony into short House race? Is there a game afoot, or is Rhoden really wanting to be Governor? Seems like everyone is trying to play a game of chess right now.
To be clear, I’m for Dusty. And Crabtree. And someone other than the two mentioned for SOS.