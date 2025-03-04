South Dakota Wins Back-to-Back Governor’s Cups

PIERRE, S.D. – The state of South Dakota, under the leadership of Governor Larry Rhoden and Former Governor Kristi Noem, has won Site Selection Magazine’s 2024 Governor’s Cup. This marks the second consecutive year that South Dakota has been awarded this prestigious honor for having the most economic development projects per-capita in the nation. You can read the full article here.

“We will keep South Dakota Open for Opportunity for as long as I am Governor!” said Governor Larry Rhoden. “South Dakota’s low taxes, common-sense regulatory policies, and old-fashioned work ethic are all vital to our thriving economy. We are leading the nation when it comes to economic development, and I am proud of the hardworking South Dakotans who make that possible.”

Site Selection is the premier publication for economic development in the nation. When businesses are looking to relocate or expand in a new state or community, they often look to Site Selection for guidance.

“This recognition is not just about us. It’s about the thousands of South Dakotans who are working hard every day to build a stronger economy,” said Joe Fiala, Commissioner of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. “We’re grateful for their dedication and look forward to supporting them as we move forward.”

“True economic development is built on a foundation of opportunity, innovation, and collaboration, and the journey has only just begun,” continued Governor Larry Rhoden. “Together, we will create a legacy of opportunity that uplifts South Dakota for generations to come. In the very near future, I will be announcing an effort aimed at continued collaboration with local communities across the state to get on the same page about economic development opportunities and priorities.”

A picture of the Governor’s Cup will be released at a later date.

