South Dakotans for Criminal Justice award Phil Jensen their only F for 2025

The infamous State Representative, Phil Jensen, earned the only “F” grade handed out this year on the scorecard issued by the South Dakotans for Criminal Justice group for the 2025 session:

Jensen earned his “F” grade for voting against bills and subjects such as providing victim services, prohibiting contraband from being brought in the prison, and other measures.

Some of Phil‘s fellow Freedom Caucus members didn’t score so well either, receiving D’s on the scorecard, such as Rep’s Aaron Aylward, Tina Mulally, and Dylan Jordan. Also getting a D from the group were Kayley Nolz, Liz May & Spencer Gosch.

