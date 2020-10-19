I’d heard this a couple of hours ago, and as confirmed by a report in the Argus Leader, Steve Haugaard has been ill with COVID-19:
Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, told the Argus Leader Monday that he spent the last two weeks dealing with a severe case of the coronavirus that’s infected thousands of South Dakotans in recent months.
“It’s been the most devastating stuff I’ve ever had in my life,” said the 64-year-old Sioux Falls attorney.
Please keep Steve in your prayers for a speedy recovery.
2 thoughts on “Speaker of House Steve Haugaard down with COVID”
Mask? We don’t need no stinking masks
Sorry to hear that. Glad that he’s apparently gotten better.