Speaker of House Steve Haugaard down with COVID

I’d heard this a couple of hours ago, and as confirmed by a report in the Argus Leader, Steve Haugaard has been ill with COVID-19:

Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, told the Argus Leader Monday that he spent the last two weeks dealing with a severe case of the coronavirus that’s infected thousands of South Dakotans in recent months. “It’s been the most devastating stuff I’ve ever had in my life,” said the 64-year-old Sioux Falls attorney.

Read the entire story here.

Please keep Steve in your prayers for a speedy recovery.