Special Minnehaha GOP preview of Dinesh D’Sousa’s new film: Death of a Nation!

Get tickets for a limited seating pre-Release showing of Dinesh D’Sousa’s new film: Death of a Nation!
The film is a thought-provoking defense of conservatism and the Republican Party against the Left’s accusations of fascism and racism, particularly exploring the history of fascism and socialism and how that has affected American politics.
What is the true definition of fascism and what political figures or groups are actually falling prey to it? Death of a Nation seeks to make Americans informed citizens so that they can carry the nation from the brink of chaos to the heights of freedom.
Be one of the first to see this film before it’s nationwide release on August 3.
Paid for by the Minnehaha County Republican Party
Monday July 30th, 6:30 PM. Cinemark Century 14 theater
Unregistered spies. Everybody knows covert operatives are supposed to register with the governments they are spying on.
There’s a perfectly good explanation for why she was allowed to speak at a TARs camp, nobody knew she hadn’t registered properly. Spies are supposed to be licensed.
That’s interesting, Jaa Dee.
Next you’ll be telling us Thomas Sowell is a racist, too.
Great video w/ the article.
WAPO has taken the lead as the most America-hating rag in the country.
ooooh the washington post. now tell us what rachel maddow and joy behar think of dinesh dsouza. or morning joe.
Putin would like nothing better than for the US to become embroiled in a civil war, and the Democrats are doing everything they can think of to start one.
even by being raving anti-communists. newsflash: the russian problem isn’t communism anymore, it’s crony kleptocracy, not very different from our crony kleptocracy. but hey if you’re anti-communists nobody questions your hollywood blacklist.
Big if true, Mrs. Beal. In South Dakota it’s arch-conservatives who are preparing to wags civil war.
The Russians don’t need the Republicans; they’ve already got the Democrats. It wasn’t the Republicans who started rioting on election night. Now they’ve got Maxine Waters calling for violence. And Jaa Dee seems to be hoping a violent protest will erupt at the theater, ginning up some identity politics in the hope an angry mob will show up. This is the kind of thing Putin loves to see happening.
Keep telling yourself that. It’s your reality if you choose.
sadly for you, anne’s reality is actual real reality really happening. antifa, ACORN, BLM, occupy, it’s all from the same alinsky playbook and it’s based on active physical and verbal intimidation techniques. it’s only the sheer weighty vastness of the republican majority in this state which makes the world seem weird and unreal to you anon 3:47