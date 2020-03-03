Sports betting could find way to ballot, depending on vote scheduled for today

SJR 501 is on the agenda of the State House of Representatives today, after session convenes at 2pm. The Joint Senate Resolution notes that it is “Proposing and submitting to the voters an amendment to the Constitution of the State of South Dakota, providing for wagering on sporting events and to revise provisions regarding certain municipal proceeds of gaming revenues.”

So far, it has rolled through the Senate with little opposition (5-2 in committee, and 24-10 on the Senate floor), and passed through House Committee on a 7-5 vote yesterday:

It’s hard to guess how this is going to fall out on the floor. Both the Speaker of the House and House Majority Leader opposed it in committee along with two majority whips… yet the Speaker Pro Tempore, Assistant Majority Leader, and another Majority Whip voted yes, as did the House Minority Leader.

Looking at the breakdown overall, I believe it’s going to be a close vote in the House. But if I were a betting man I, I would wager it’s going to squeak through, and we’ll be seeing it on the ballot this fall.

What are your thoughts?

Update – Argus is reporting that I was correct…

Senate Joint Resolution 501, which called for putting the question on the ballot, received it’s final approval with the House’s 36-27 vote on Tuesday.

Read that story here.