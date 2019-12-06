Start the day off right with a Lora Hubbel curse

You know you’re starting the day off right when you can get ex-Republican and ex-Constitution Party chairperson Lora Hubbel to curse you first thing in the morning.
It’s not quite as funny as her cursing a meme, but it still provided amusement this morning.
Almighty Eternal God, in Your fatherly goodness, be kind to Lora Hubbel. Cleanse her of all her faults. God, You Creator and Savior of all the faithful, forgive all the sins of all Your servants. Let them receive forgiveness through our pious prayer, for which they have always been yearning.
For this we pray through Jesus, Our Lord.
Amen
I have seen what happens when a blessing is received, and it can be truly amazing.
What happens when you are cursed?
The people who you thought were your friends turn on you. Are you familiar with that curse?
I am. However, I don’t consider it much of a curse, more of a blessing, as we can see people for who they are really are.
That’s a great way to look at it. It was a very unfortunate thing that happened. Speaking truth and “friends” turning on you in fear what was being said about you would be said about them.
You’re one of few left, MC.
…. Did she really just CURSE someone in JESUS’ name??? Please tell me she doesn’t call herself a Christian, because I’m an actual believer and that is EXTREMELY insulting to the Christian Faith no matter what type of Christianity you practice. That’s UNACCEPTABLE from an alleged “Christian”. Shameful and pathetic to say the very least.
This woman needs all the prayers she can get… and probably a bit more psychological help.
DWC, I do ask though, STOP covering Lora Hubbel. it would be best going forward to just pretend she was never in office and ignore her like the loudmouth crazy Facebook random she is. She is clearly psychotic and entirely delusional. Let her wallow with the rest of the Westboro Baptist sycophants.
Well, lookie here, it’s God himself available to judge people.
I agree with one major aspect of your comment that others will likely overlook: people need to stop paying attention to Lora Hubbel.
Haha, that’s not going to happen.
How long have you been visiting DWC?