Start working the phones and your Senators on HB 1239, Bethany Soye’s Librarian Lock-up Bill

I had a nice note from a legislator last night who I had reached out to on House Bill 1239, Bethany Soye’s lock up the librarians bill which unfortunately and embarrassingly passed the House of Representatives to subject librarians, teachers, museum workers, etc, to up to a year in jail if a minor checked out something that someone believes is objectionable.

The legislator who dropped me a kind note offered that “I voted no. Was hoping we would defeat the bill so we did not have to add a prison pod for all of those librarians!“

That gave me a chuckle. But unfortunately, it’s not that far off the truth. The bill is now moving over to the Senate as led by Carl Perry in Aberdeen who is priming the bill to move librarians from the book stacks in their local communities to join Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank prison library as this legislative session’s attack on education continues.

Along those lines, it’s a good reminder to start working the phones to communicate to your state Senators to stop the march of trying to shut down libraries in South Dakota, because no one is going to want to work at them. As one legislator in the House related – all my librarians in my District called me and told me they’re quitting if this passes.

The South Dakota Library Association had a note on Facebook yesterday which I wanted to share to assist you in registering your complaints with your Senators:

– Please take a moment to thank legislators who voted against criminalizing librarians, teachers, and museum workers. We appreciate the legislators who stood up and spoke on behalf of librarians and educators. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Vote/81599 – Next– Please contact your State Senators. Find them here: https://sdlegislature.gov/legislators/find – Collection development needs to be determined at the local level. – Threatening library staff, teachers, professors, and museum staff with jail is not the answer. Please send emails and phone calls to your Senators directly. Use your stories about your local librarians. If you do need help formatting a letter, please use our OneClick advocacy website located here: https://www.sdlibraryassociation.org/page/Advocacy#HB1239

Otherwise, you can reach the State Senate message line at 605-773-3821.

You can find your Senators with this tool, and once you know, send them a message and tell them not to criminalize librarians for checking out books, and to vote NO on House Bill 1239.