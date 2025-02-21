Start working the phones and your Senators on HB 1239, Bethany Soye’s Librarian Lock-up Bill

I had a nice note from a legislator last night who I had reached out to on House Bill 1239, Bethany Soye’s lock up the librarians bill which unfortunately and embarrassingly passed the House of Representatives to subject librarians, teachers, museum workers, etc, to up to a year in jail if a minor checked out something that someone believes is objectionable.
The legislator who dropped me a kind note offered that “I voted no. Was hoping we would defeat the bill so we did not have to add a prison pod for all of those librarians!“
That gave me a chuckle. But unfortunately, it’s not that far off the truth. The bill is now moving over to the Senate as led by Carl Perry in Aberdeen who is priming the bill to move librarians from the book stacks in their local communities to join Andy Dufresne in the Shawshank prison library as this legislative session’s attack on education continues.
Along those lines, it’s a good reminder to start working the phones to communicate to your state Senators to stop the march of trying to shut down libraries in South Dakota, because no one is going to want to work at them. As one legislator in the House related – all my librarians in my District called me and told me they’re quitting if this passes.
The South Dakota Library Association had a note on Facebook yesterday which I wanted to share to assist you in registering your complaints with your Senators:
– Please take a moment to thank legislators who voted against criminalizing librarians, teachers, and museum workers. We appreciate the legislators who stood up and spoke on behalf of librarians and educators. https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Vote/81599
– Next– Please contact your State Senators. Find them here: https://sdlegislature.gov/legislators/find
– Collection development needs to be determined at the local level.
– Threatening library staff, teachers, professors, and museum staff with jail is not the answer.
Please send emails and phone calls to your Senators directly. Use your stories about your local librarians.
If you do need help formatting a letter, please use our OneClick advocacy website located here: https://www.sdlibraryassociation.org/page/Advocacy#HB1239
Otherwise, you can reach the State Senate message line at 605-773-3821.
You can find your Senators with this tool, and once you know, send them a message and tell them not to criminalize librarians for checking out books, and to vote NO on House Bill 1239.
16 thoughts on “Start working the phones and your Senators on HB 1239, Bethany Soye’s Librarian Lock-up Bill”
WTF Are we doing here…Budget issues must be solved.
Didn’t you know? They’re not there to solve problems. They’re in Pierre for scorecards and crusades.
Do we have no better tools to work with our local school districts to get some bad books out of the library, besides jail? Is there a better way than jail?
Will it be music next? Say, Drake, I hear you like em’ young?
Wait for the bill next year banning High School pep bands from playing J. Geils’ “Centerfold”
Those who support public education including teachers, paras, administrators, board members, parents plus all of their family members can do something about the right-wing fringe legislators by paying attention in the lead up to the next election and block-voting them out of office. Unfortunately too many teachers and other backers of public education don’t even bother voting let alone publicly backing candidates.
Perry is one of the worst. Dumb and spineless!
Confucius say, “Man with no books is spineless.”
This legislation is a response to the past four years of Transgender story time at libraries across the country and the proliferation of child access to questionable sexually oriented subject matter on the shelves. Parents and legislators want something done to keep that from ever happening again. Their method may not be the best approach, but the result they’re insisting on, a prohibition on child access to sexually oriented material in libraries, is justified.
Fueled by debunked and disgraced Mom’s for Fascism. Look for a book burning event near you!
It sounds like you can’t make a reasoned argument dealing with the facts at hand. No one is calling for the government to burn books. Go fear monger elsewhere.
Fear mongering…a hallmark of the libbies.
Where is this happening in South Dakota? Why should the SD Legislature create laws because of something going on in California. How will this law get interpreted? Song of Songs/song of Solomon in the Old Testament is pretty spicy.
So this blog doesn’t want 16 year olds to marry with parental consent. But is fine with 3rd graders checking out porn from a library?
Good point. Probably will get deleted soon.
Please tell us where this porn in libraries is located. Human sexuality is not porn.
Check out the Song of Solomon. Obviously where the porn is!