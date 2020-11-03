State Dem Vice Chair claiming it’s “uninspiring” that Sioux Falls Mayor not more controlling of people.

South Dakota Democrat Party Vice-Chair Nikki Gronli is grousing about Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken today because he won’t do more to “control the behavior of 200,000 people,” calling it “uninspiring.”

It’s “uninspiring” to not do more to control people’s behavior?

Why do I have visions of her plotting like Plankton in Spongebob Squarepants with mind control shampoo & helmets?