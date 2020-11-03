South Dakota Democrat Party Vice-Chair Nikki Gronli is grousing about Sioux Falls Mayor Paul Ten Haken today because he won’t do more to “control the behavior of 200,000 people,” calling it “uninspiring.”
It’s “uninspiring” to not do more to control people’s behavior?
Why do I have visions of her plotting like Plankton in Spongebob Squarepants with mind control shampoo & helmets?
4 thoughts on “State Dem Vice Chair claiming it’s “uninspiring” that Sioux Falls Mayor not more controlling of people.”
Nikki is right.
But the only reason Mayor TenHaken is really against the requirement, however, is that he fears his political future within the Republican Party, if he votes to require masks.
Not everyone wants to live in a totalitarian state. It’s amazing how many people who preach freedom want an all-encompassing, controlling government.
If you want to wear a mask, by all means, do so. You don’t need government to tell you.
The quote: “Live free, or die” doesn’t give you the right to kill someone by not wearing a mask.
In fact, in this case, some will die just so you can selfishly “Live free”.
Gronli, Mayor Ten Haken is a better leader than you could ever aspire to be.