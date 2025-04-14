State Legislators seem to be trying to mine publicity out of tragedy on federal matter that Senator Mike Rounds has already been working on for over 8 months

Have you noticed this post in your facebook feed in the last few hours?

Where Rep. Karla Lems is going on about the Charles & Heather Maude matter? It left me scratching my head wondering:

#1 – What exactly do state legislators think they are going to do in a federal matter? And

#2 – Where have they been for nearly the last year, while US Senator Mike Rounds has been working on this, communicating with the US Forest Service and introducing legislation?

In the article from August 28th, 2024:

The U.S. Forest Service is denying it overreacted by pursuing criminal charges against a South Dakota ranching couple rather than resolve a land dispute civilly. and.. In an emailed response to questions about the case, however, the agency claims it originally notified the couple nearly four years ago that their plan to install an irrigation system would require trespassing onto the Buffalo Gap National Grasslands. “Subsequently, the Forest Service observed crops had been planted and an irrigation system installed on National Forest System land without authorization, despite the Maudes having been informed that they were trespassing,” the agency said. Contrary to allegations the indictments disrupted civil proceedings, the agency claims that it’d only referred the case to the U.S. Department of Justice after it was “unable to resolve the matter through administrative means.” The referral was “normal protocol” under such circumstances and it was ultimately the DOJ that decided to bring criminal indictments against the Maudes, according to the Forest Service. “At no point during this contact was anyone placed under arrest or taken into custody, nor did any officer utilize any tactical uniform, gear or assault weapons,” the agency said. and.. The indictments prompted U.S. Sen. Michael Rounds, R-S.D., to request additional information about the case from the USDA, which oversees the Forest Service. His letter to USDA says the Maudes were “abruptly” indicted after they’d “cooperated in good faith with USDA to resolve a recently identified boundary discrepancy” after decades of working with the agency. “The criminal indictment appears unnecessary and conflicts with USDA’s stated good neighbor practices,” Rounds said in the letter.

Read that all here.

I’d also refer the publicity hungry legislators standing in a field to actual legislation that Rounds brought forth in December to address these kinds of federal land disputes..

“I won’t get into the specifics of that particular case, but I can tell you that other producers are also concerned about the possibility of facing the same type of aggression as the family in South Dakota already,” Rounds said. “We just want to get ahead of this.” and.. Rounds introduced the Fence Line Fairness Act to try to mediate land disputes. This legislation would create a formal mediation process for land boundary disputes by forming a committee consisting of appointed producers from the state, two of whom would be appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture and three of whom would be appointed by the state’s department of agriculture or natural resources. “Rather than going directly into an aggressive move by the U.S. government, we think it’s more appropriate that we have the opportunity for the two sides to sit down and to reconcile their differences,” Rounds said.

Read that story here.

The Maudes do have a court date at the end of the month, which is why I’m sure there’s the push for publicity in the matter.

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, as I point out chunks of the Representative Lems’ post being utter bullshit, such as when she’s trying to claim that “this looks like lawfare,” there has been no due process, and that all of this just happened 6 weeks after a survey.

Despite the record of it being a matter that has drug out for 4 years administratively, BEFORE they moved it to a criminal matter, for these legislators to show up for a photo op and then try to claim that these representatives of state government are somehow able to do something in a federal land dispute being heard in federal court?

Well, I don’t know about you, but it just seems that these legislators are trying to mine publicity out of misery.

Misery arising out of a federal fence line dispute above their pay grade that’s drug on for years.