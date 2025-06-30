State Rep. Casey Crabtree in early consideration of Congressional Race

With Congressman Dusty Johnson making his entrance into the race for Governor official, State Representative Casey Crabtree issued a statement today congratulating Congressman Johnson, as well as noting his own interest in running for Congress:

I’m thankful for Dusty’s work in Congress supporting South Dakota and Trump’s America First agenda. South Dakota has had giants like John Thune, Kristi Noem, and Dusty Johnson represent us in the U.S. House, and those are big shoes to fill.

My family and I have received a lot of encouragement across the state to consider a bid for this open seat. I am strongly considering this opportunity and we will look at this as a family through prayer and serious conversations. It has been an honor serving South Dakota in the State Senate, and I am thankful for the words of support and encouragement to serve our great state in Congress.