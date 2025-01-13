State Rep-Elect Otten Announces Resignation, Gov. Noem Seeks Public Input on Replacement



PIERRE, SD – On Friday, Representative-elect Herman Otten announced that he will resign his seat in the State House of Representatives. Upon Representative-elect Otten’s resignation, Governor Kristi Noem requested public input on filling the District 6 vacancy.

Otten represented District 6 in the State House from 2013-2020 and in the State Senate from 2021-2024. He was elected to the State House of Representatives this past November and declined to serve the term for which he was elected.

Those wishing to be considered for the vacancy in the House of Representatives, or to offer nominations, should email [email protected]. Nominations should include the candidate’s name, current physical address, resume, cover letter, and letters of recommendation. All nomination materials must be submitted by January 24.

###