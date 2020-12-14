I found this interesting on Facebook this morning.
Former School Board member and current State Representative Fred Deutsch took the time to highlight former Presidential Candidate and Current Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard speaking on her measure to preserve Title IX protection for Women’s sports, basing participation on biological sex.
Does that mean that we might see legislation in South Dakota to this end? Could be.
In the past, Governor Noem has expressed her support of preserving Title IX in sports, so there’s no reason to believe it would change 3 years later.
3 thoughts on “State Rep Fred Deutsch touts Democrat Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard’s bill restoring fairness in women sports”
Tjis was the best thing i read yesyerday.. it is sad that a law has to be passed to restore common sense and morality!
This is an example of how Covid denied us normal conversations about political issues which affect actual lives.
Where is Biden on this? Is he for allowing my granddaughters to have fair competition with people whose physical genetic capacities are the same or is he for allowing people with superior genetic physical capacities to turn girl sports into a B-team for boys?
He WAS for whatever it took to get him votes; now. . . it’s anybody’s guess. He probably doesn’t remember what he thought about it yesterday and will have to make it up today.