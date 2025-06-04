State Representative Travis Ismay explains how to give people chronic diarrhea by poisoning them with eye drops & how we should have a income tax.

Ladies & gentlemen of Butte County, here’s your District 28B State Representative Travis Ismay, as he imparts wisdom in the Butte County Commission chambers, on how non-violent juvenile offenders should break rocks in quarries, how we need an income-based tax for property, and how to poison people with eye drops for fun and entertainment.

All caught on the cameras for the Butte County Commission chambers. Seriously. The Butte County Commission had gone into executive session for a period of time, and while they were there, State Representative Ismay took the opportunity to impart his steaming nuggets of wisdom.

Juvenile incarceration? Let them break rocks. Nevermind that the work camp approach killed Gina Score, and cost state taxpayers $1.25 million. Property Tax Relief? Let’s create a new income tax for property. Which party is he with again? Because creating a South Dakota Income Tax sounds a lot like a Democrat talking point.

And what every member of the House Education committee discusses with their constituents – “Want to give someone chronic diarrhea?” Of course, he tells his friend to poison them with eye drops, which can actually kill you dead as hell.

Don’t take my word for it – Here’s selected video clips from the May 25th Butte County Commission hearing room:

In case you want to go through the extensive video yourself, you can find it on YouTube.