State Senate Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Government Accountability B

State Senate Committee Approves Attorney General Jackley’s Government Accountability Bills

PIERRE, S.D. – Two Government Accountability bills proposed by South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley were approved Tuesday morning by the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Senate Bill 62 would establish mandatory reporting requirements related to crimes, improper governmental conduct, and conflicts of interest, and provide a penalty. Senate Bill 63, which passed unanimously, would establish protections for state employees who report crimes, misconduct, or conflicts of interest

“These bills are designed to address crimes or illegal activity that are occurring in state government and also protect state employees when they report improper behavior,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is part of my effort to strengthen public trust in our state government agencies and protect taxpayer money.”

Both bills, as amended, now go to the Senate floor for future consideration.

The other two Government Accountability bills introduced by Attorney General Jackley this session already have passed the Senate and are waiting committee hearings in the House. Senate Bill 60 would expand the access and investigatory authority of the state auditor, and Senate Bill 61 would modify the authority of the Board of Internal Controls.

