State Senator Erin Tobin explains why you should vote YES on Amendment E October 2, 2024October 2, 2024 @SoDakCampaigns South Dakota State Senator Erin Tobin and Governor Kristi Noem are encouraging people to vote YES on Amendment E.
4 thoughts on “State Senator Erin Tobin explains why you should vote YES on Amendment E”
Man has long been used to refer to mankind. It is neither male or female. If this passes based solely on semantics, how much money will it cost to upgrade all of our official documents? Money that could be better spent on things that would actually improve lives in the state.
That’s just a ridiculous argument. They keep an electronic copy of the constitution on-line with the SOS as the most current edition. I suspect it will cost under $100 in staff time to ‘find’ and ‘replace.’
agreed. long overdue.
Not needed.