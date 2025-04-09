State Senator Tom Pischke being censured by Minnehaha County Republican Party over facebook conduct

Busy afternoon today! Hot off the press – the Minnehaha County Republican Party has issued a censure against State Senator Tom Pischke for his on-line conduct:

Good Afternoon,

When I ran for Chairman of the Minnehaha County Republicans, I made a commitment to help restore constructive dialogue among all Republicans and to move forward together in a meaningful way.

At our very first executive board meeting, I introduced a Code of Conduct for consideration, which the board unanimously approved. I have since encouraged all members of the Central Committee to uphold these standards as well. While I may not have the authority to enforce the Code of Conduct on Central Committee members, I hold my executive board to a higher level of accountability.

With that in mind, I am informing the Central Committee today of a formal censure of our Minnehaha Committeeman, Tom Pischke. A recent Facebook post came to my attention that I believe was in violation of the Code of Conduct. I reached out to Senator Pischke and requested that he remove the post, which he did. However, the damage had already been done.

This action is not taken lightly, but it is consistent with our shared commitment to respectful and constructive engagement.

Sincerely,

Korry Petterson

Chairman, Minnehaha County Republicans