Statewide candidate announcement allegedly coming tonight in Aberdeen; I suspect Jason Williams will announce for Treasurer.

If you recall the post from a day or two ago, Brown County GOP announced that while the Governor is no longer attending, that they will have a formal candidate announcement.

I have been asked about this, and I suspect that the announcement will be for a constitutional office. More specifically, I would wager it will be an announcement from Deputy Treasurer Jason Williams that he is seeking his boss’ office.

According to his bio on the South Dakota Right to Life Board of Directors, where he serves as a director of the organization,

Since 2019 Jason has served as South Dakota Deputy State Treasurer. Prior to joining Treasurer Josh Haeder’s team, he worked in a senior advisory/public relations capacity in the Secretary of State’s office. Jason was born and raised on the family quasquicentennial farm in rural Brown County twenty-five miles outside of Aberdeen.

Jason describes himself as “an environmentalist and has constructed a two-story straw bale building out of renewable and recycled materials” after graduating from high school, and since that time, he has been involved in several campaigns including the Rounds for Senate effort, where he servesd as Statewide Coalitions Director in 2013:

Today, the Rounds for Senate campaign announced that Jason Williams has joined the team as the Statewide Coalitions Director. Jason has been active in statewide campaigns for nearly a decade and has extensive relationships throughout South Dakota at the grassroots level. Jason’s experience also includes:

• Coalitions Director for Kristi Noem for Congress (2010)

• Statewide Campaign Coordinator for Steve Barnett for South Dakota State Auditor (2010)

• South Dakota Republican Party Victory Operation (2004, 2008)

• Three terms as Brown County Republican Party Chairman “I believe strongly in Governor Rounds as a person and in his record as Governor,” stated Williams, “He has surrounded himself with one of the best, South Dakota-based campaign teams ever assembled. I’m excited about his clear focus on running a strong, statewide campaign.”

Read that here.

Jason currently lives in Pierre with his wife and family.