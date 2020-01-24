Story of HB 1057 measure trending: “Son Of Holocaust Survivor Brings Bill That Would Ban Surgical, Chemical Sex-Change Treatments For Children Under 16”

Fred Deutsch’s House Bill 1057 is a hot topic on the Internet, and one of the latest stories, an interview of Deutsch by Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, titled “Son Of Holocaust Survivor Brings Bill That Would Ban Surgical, Chemical Sex-Change Treatments For Children Under 16” is garnering particular attention:
He concluded, “If you care about kids, I think you have to prioritize them. And in South Dakota, we don’t allow mutilation of our children. I don’t care if it’s doctors. I don’t care if it’s parents. You know, these kids on the Internet, they share pictures of themselves that just blow you away — of all these surgical scars, and it’s terrible. That should not ever be allowed. To me, that’s a crime against humanity when these procedures are done by these so-called doctors… that dance on the edge of medicine… You know, I’m the son of a Holocaust survivor. I’ve had family members killed in Auschwitz. And I’ve seen the pictures of the bizarre medical experiments. I don’t want that to happen to our kids. And that’s what’s going on right now.”
House Bill 1057 will likely be heard on the House floor this next week.
Fred is an attention seeker. Nothing more.
From the Washington Post:
‘At the hearing, about 24 people in white lab coats wore pins that read, “Every child counts,” and said they were opposed to the bill. Representatives from the South Dakota State Medical Association and Sanford Health testified that the bill goes against “best practices.” ‘
That’s much more attention seeking than anything Dr. Deutsch is doing. It also demonstrates that the moral idiocy of radical autonomy has swamped all good sense in this case. The willingness of Sanford and other doctors to mutilate and drug otherwise healthy young people is horrifying.
I was wondering if this was necessary. Not anymore. Its clear medical professionals have lost an ethical compass.
Medical professionals or you and the the Alt / Religious Right?
Maybe the people actually exposed to the cases just have more first-hand knowledge and came to a different conclusion than the Dakota War College commentariat.
Anonymous at 3:41… I’m not impressed by experts in lab coats. Sex-change costs huge bucks. It’s a revenue stream.
I’m sure you have evidence doctors are doing this for fiscal reasons and not the wellbeing of the patient, or else you would not claim it.
Anyone who signs on to this should be forced to pay for the resulting challenge and loss in court. You guys did it twice last year and it looks like you will do it again. As someone molested by a Catholic priest, Fred reinforces my position that he only cares about kids when it fits his needs. More children will be sexually assaulted by an organization he supports than the number of children this legislation would “protect”. What a sad little man.
Excellent point, anon. If Fred really cared about kids he’d denounce the evil that is the catholic church.
The church is not evil, but there are evil people in positions of authority within the church. There are laws on the books in response to such evil. There are no such laws in regard to those who would mutilate and drug children to change boys to girls and girls to boys — an evil that’s blossomed in the past decade as technology has abetted the monstrous idea that humans can be anything they want.
I had no idea that perverts are only found in the priesthood, and never in the practice of medicine.
Good to know.
If we’re speaking of medical evidence and expertise in regard to gender reassignment, the following op-ed from Dr. Paul McHugh, former psychiatrist in chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital, might be valuable:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/paul-mchugh-transgender-surgery-isnt-the-solution-1402615120 (may require subscription; if so, I apologize)
From the op-ed:
“We at Johns Hopkins University—which in the 1960s was the first American medical center to venture into “sex-reassignment surgery”—launched a study in the 1970s comparing the outcomes of transgendered people who had the surgery with the outcomes of those who did not. Most of the surgically treated patients described themselves as “satisfied” by the results, but their subsequent psycho-social adjustments were no better than those who didn’t have the surgery. And so at Hopkins we stopped doing sex-reassignment surgery, since producing a “satisfied” but still troubled patient seemed an inadequate reason for surgically amputating normal organs.”
And, John Hopkins is talking about adults, who will still be free to Sanford with this bill.
This bill is to delay any permanent sterilizations and castrations of children until they are 16 where under the law they begin to be able to make adult decisions and happens to be the age where they can make adult sexual decisions.
Regarding the vile, bigoted statements about the Catholic Church, which by that standard would similarly characterize the Boy Scouts, most athletic programs, and our schools, I think it good to note this quote from philosopher Sir Roger Scruton, who died just a few weeks ago:
“Left-wing people find it very hard to get on with right-wing people because they believe that they are evil. Whereas I have no problem getting on with left-wing people because I simply believe that they are mistaken.”
Troy – I disagree with your statement on the Catholic Church. The church leaders, in my opinion, are evil and have perverted Christianity. The mere fact for years they covered up pedophilia is an abomination in itself. I could go on and on about issues with the Catholic church but, why would any Christain who has read his/her bible continue to attend a Church that has covered this up so long. Evil is Evil and we should call it out. I don’t think it’s bigoted to do so and I am a Conservative Christian. Jesus himself overturned money-changing tables in the Temple and called people Vipers.
Luke 17:2
It were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should offend one of these little ones.
Is this the same psychatrist that referred to gay people as victims of “erroneous desires” and admitted that very few people who obtained the surgery you mentioned regretted it?
This from the Argus just shows how informed members of the State legislature are- moving legislation without fully knowing consequences of these bills…
Qualm said he knows the impact on economic development is part of the conversation, but he would be “very disappointed” if business owners would look at a bill that deals with “potential disfigurement, harm of a minor” as a reason to not relocate to South Dakota. He understands there’s a lot of national attention on the bill, but there’s other factors in South Dakota that would weigh in more in a relocation discussion.
He said businesses threatened to boycott North Carolina after it passed the bill in 2016 requiring people to use the restroom that matches their sex at birth, but North Carolina’s economy has continued to grow. When it was pointed out that North Carolina’s law resulted in a court settlement overturning part of the law, Qualm said no comment.
When asked if he has concerns about a potential economic impact, Smith said he’s already received pushback on HB 1057. National companies have policies in place prohibiting them from having jobs in states with discriminatory laws and he expects there will be an impact.
I’ve got a few “Medical Professionals” in my family. They love their kids (my grandchildren) and would do anything to keep them healthy. I haven’t spoken with them about this particular bill but they are pretty astute and surely could have the same opinion on it that I do. That said I have been advised to never have my Copenhagen out around them, never give them a sip of my beer and also to never spank them; though I have threatened to do so when it appears bones are about to be broken in wrestling adventures on top of couches and chairs. I haven’t let any G-kids drive my truck down olé McPherson 8 yet, or run the old 4450 up and down the field disking yet though they all love the view from 10 feet up pushing snow. The fact of the matter is they are kids so I nor their parents can buy them a twelve pack of Hamm’s or a pack of Marlboro’s or a doobie while vacationing in CO. That would be criminal punishable by a big fine and public humiliation. Once they are 21 they can do all the things aforementioned regardless of what “WE” think.
Someone please tell me how though it is a parents or legal guardians right to have a doctor inject mind and body altering drugs into a child and then perform surgery on them for the sole purpose of altering the child’s God-given sexual identity ?