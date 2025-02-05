Summit Carbon Solutions and Infinium Partner to Advance eFuels Production and Energy Independence in the Midwest

Ames, Iowa and Sacramento, Calif. [February 5, 2024] – Summit Carbon Solutions (Summit) and Infinium, a leading electrofuels (eFuels) producer, have entered an arrangement for the supply of up to 670,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) annually at a proposed eFuels facility in North Dakota or South Dakota.

By leveraging Summit’s pipeline network, Infinium would have access to a consistent supply of CO2 — important to the production of ultra-low carbon eFuels. These fuels, made by combining captured CO2 with renewable power-derived green hydrogen, are used in the aviation, shipping, and heavy transport sectors, increasing domestic energy production and the supply of high demand eFuels to US and international markets.

“This partnership demonstrates how CO2 infrastructure drives energy independence and enables new markets for ethanol producers, farmers, and rural communities,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “CO2 is a commodity with growing value, and Infinium’s eFuels technology is an important piece of the puzzle. By providing a reliable CO2 supply, we’re helping unlock opportunities that support domestic energy production and economic growth.”

Construction and operation of an Infinium eFuels facility in the Midwestern US would promote significant investment in state and local economies, create high-paying, skilled jobs, and support hundreds of additional positions. At the same time, it would open additional market opportunities for US ethanol producers and farmers in Americas Heartland.

“As demand for eFuels continues to rise, it is essential to secure reliable and scalable CO2 sources,” said Robert Schuetzle, CEO of Infinium. “Summit’s infrastructure would supply the CO2 needed to scale production and advance eFuels as a key part of America’s energy future.”

About Infinium:

Infinium is a leading provider of gas conversion solutions and developer of eFuels projects. Its offerings include ultra-low carbon synthetic eFuels, technology enabling monetization of flare gas and RNG, and patented technology designed to support the rapidly evolving energy industry. Infinium is a company of “firsts”—the first to produce commercial volumes of power-to-liquid clean eFuels; the first to develop and deploy modular gas conversion technology; and the only clean fuels innovator offering end-to-end solutions to customers at every step in their energy journey. Industry leaders including Amazon, American Airlines, Borealis and IAG are customers of Infinium. Learn more at www.infiniumco.com.

About Summit Carbon Solutions:

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. For more information, visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.