From Summit Carbon Solutions comes a statement with regards to last night’s election:
“Summit Carbon Solutions will apply for a permit in South Dakota on November 19, 2024. Our focus continues to be on working with landowners and ensuring the long-term viability of ethanol and agriculture in the state. Projects like ours have successfully navigated South Dakota’s existing regulatory landscape in the past. We will continue to operate within the current framework, knowing that the future of ethanol and agriculture is vital to our shared success.”
3 thoughts on “Summit Carbon Solutions issues statement after Referred Law 21 loss”
If it weren’t for all the Radke Radicals lies, RL21 would have passed! I have a real issue with this win based on lies by people who not only have no clue but also are completely unaffected by the pipeline. This is NOT about Eminent Domain…never was!! Let’s make Ethanol viable!!
Radke lies. Just like her sister who was selected and not elected, noticed the Brookings resident lagging far behind her other republican counterpart.
People don’t like being deceived.
Dear Summit Carbon Solutions
As a former Pipeline employee who spent three decades in the Gas, Oil, Propane and Crude oil Industry..
1974–1999…2015. Two pipelines..
You should have treated the Land Owners and Farmers with a little more respect like for example Keystone Trans Canada did when I was a Control’s Technician for them….
I personally heard many horror stories of how you.. Trampled on Farmers and Land Owners Right..
Keystone …We were instructed to do anything and everything to keep the land owner and farmer …Satisfied while we crossed the Right of Way… No matter how many times we needed to correct any problem….with Keystone Pipeline…
The Tremendous amounts of Money and Compensation was in my opinion to the land owners was ABOVE and Beyond Average..During construction …In fact many land owners who were close to the RIGHT OF WAY Requested that Keystone Trans Canada come thru their land..and lay the Crude Oil line as they would receive great benefits..
For example.. Yankton County South Dakota receives Property tax every year from Keystone Trans Canada
In 2016 alone Yankton County received $424,844 per year in Yankton Co. Property tax and continues every year to Reap the Benefits Today..
Gary Swensen
U.S. Army 1970-1973 Service connected Disabeled Veteran
Yankton County Commissioner 2017-2021
Born and raised on the family farm Yankton County
Also employed for Kaneb / Nu Star Pipeline for 25 years 1974-1999….
I also farmed for 17 years in Yankton County as a landowner while I was working a full time Shift work job for Kaneb Pipeline 25 years…
For too long Small farmers.. Blue collar hourly workers, and military Veterans have been stepped on ignored and Slandered by Big Companies, Big Shot Lawyers, Crooked Politicians, and so called Progressive elite Bankers and Big business.. Who think they are better than us..
If you like to Eat Thank a Farmer.. If you enjoy your Freedom…Thank a VETERAN..
Many of my co workers at Keystone were Veterans..
I was one of the very first original 17 Full time employees hired by Keystone Trans Canada and they treated me Right..
Gary Swensen I am now 74 years old…
Thank God Donald J. Trump has been elected..President Trump helped me out when I had trouble with the V.A. Hospital in Sioux Falls S.D. All it took was a hand written letter to the President Trump..In just about 60 days the problem was Solved…
If Donald J. Trump will help a little guy like me he will help everyone..
PRAY FOR PEACE AND PRAY FOR our next president #47….Donald J.Trump…