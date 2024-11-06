Summit Carbon Solutions issues statement after Referred Law 21 loss

From Summit Carbon Solutions comes a statement with regards to last night’s election:

“Summit Carbon Solutions will apply for a permit in South Dakota on November 19, 2024. Our focus continues to be on working with landowners and ensuring the long-term viability of ethanol and agriculture in the state. Projects like ours have successfully navigated South Dakota’s existing regulatory landscape in the past. We will continue to operate within the current framework, knowing that the future of ethanol and agriculture is vital to our shared success.”