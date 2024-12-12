Summit Carbon Solutions Receives Pipeline Permit from Minnesota PUC

Milestone Achieved for 28-Mile Route in Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties

Ames, Iowa [December 12, 2024] – Summit Carbon Solutions is pleased to announce that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has granted a permit for the company’s 28-mile pipeline route through Otter Tail and Wilkin Counties. This milestone follows an extensive review process, including a detailed Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), which confirmed the project would have minimal negative impacts.

“We thank the Minnesota PUC for their thorough and diligent review of our project,” said Lee Blank, CEO of Summit Carbon Solutions. “This decision underscores the importance of balancing economic opportunities for local communities with environmental stewardship. We remain committed to working collaboratively with landowners and stakeholders to ensure the successful and responsible development of this project.”

The approved pipeline segment is part of Summit Carbon Solutions’ effort to help ethanol producers lower their carbon intensity and access new markets, like sustainable aviation fuel. The project provides much-needed support to farmers while strengthening rural economies and ensuring agriculture’s long-term success in Minnesota and the Midwest.

This decision by the Minnesota PUC follows the approval of Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline permits in Iowa and North Dakota, and refiled its South Dakota permit application, marking significant progress for the multi-state project.

About Summit Carbon Solutions:

Summit Carbon Solutions is driving the future of agriculture by expanding economic opportunities for ethanol producers, strengthening the marketplace for Midwest-based farmers, and creating jobs. In developing the largest carbon capture and storage project in the world, the company seeks to connect industrial facilities via strategic infrastructure to store carbon dioxide safely and permanently in the Midwest United States. For more information, visit www.SummitCarbonSolutions.com.