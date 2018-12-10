Sutton blasting donors with weekly post-election loss appeals for cash. Is Billie running for something or just trying to retire debt?

As we hit Friday, the Billie Sutton for Governor sent the latest in what has become a string of seemingly never-ending e-mailed solicitations for money.
In fact, I think I’ve seen as many in the last month as in the last few months of the Gubernatorial Campaign, as they are constantly being dropped in e-mail boxes.
I look at it with one of two outcomes in mind. It seems as if either Billie Sutton is thinking about running for something coming off of his immediately past loss in the race for Governor… or he’s continuing to work over donors in an effort to retire campaign debt.
Considering the weekly frequency of the appeals, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it. It’s certainly not coming without a purpose in mind.
Does he have debt?
If he does have debt, he should be up front about it. Otherwise what is the money for???
Facts:
1. Billie energized the Ds unlike anyone has in a very long time.
2. The race for governor was very close, with the outcome unknown until the end of election night.
With Billie’s ability to turn out voters, including R’s and I’s, I think you take the guy for his word and prepare to see him in the next election.
What race? Congress? 4 years of emails for gov?
I’ve no problem with Sutton running for office and (of course) there’s nothing illegal or immoral about asking donors for money. But I can’t award Billie high marks for honesty or frankness. What’s the deal? Are you running for congress? For us senate? for mayor? Be transparent. Tell the truth. Enough cloak and dagger nonsense. What race are you considering? Why hide your lamp in a clay jar or under the bed? Raise it up high so all who come can see the light.
Billie is a person with a compelling life story and is good looking, but he needs to be honest about what he believes in. He admitted that he voted for Hillary but really liked Bernie Sanders. He will never escape from that fact. If you vote for a certain candidate, if you identify with a certain political party, your core political philosophy lies there. Simple fact.
Has he submitted an election finance report since the election? When is the final one due?
I have a guess but it isn’t fair to guess when facts will be here shortly. To be clear, my guess isn’t necessarily negative. Not trying to give innuendo.
I believe the books close at the end of the year and the report is due early Feb
The guy has been on a ballot every cycle since his 24th birthday. He’s already a career politician. One loss isn’t going to stop him, it’s all he is.
Sutton may or may not have debt. PP may remember whether he reported a loan to his campaign in an earlier finance report or reports. Typically, if a candidate has debt, they send out an appeal to donors that says that and/or host a couple of “retire the debt” events.
Those who don’t like or don’t trust him shouldn’t donate. That’s fine.
However, he is raising money to use for a future purpose he says he hasn’t yet determined. I have no idea what his plans might be. He could run for statewide or federal office, or he could be using his campaign apparatus and personal popularity to raise money to support other Democratic candidates.
Many Republican politicians and candidates do the same thing. Given the state of campaign finance regulation, it’s a smart move. I agree with PP – I’ve never seen anything like the frequency of the appeals Sutton has been sending out so soon after the election.
If it is for Governor the good Dr. Lafleur is already on the ball writing a future best selling novel from the debacle of 2018 and has a fully staffed campaign for Governor in 20.…..
Billie will have to consider the Dr. if it is for Governor and be careful not to plagiarize the doctor’s talking points and platform.