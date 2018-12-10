Sutton blasting donors with weekly post-election loss appeals for cash. Is Billie running for something or just trying to retire debt?

As we hit Friday, the Billie Sutton for Governor sent the latest in what has become a string of seemingly never-ending e-mailed solicitations for money.

In fact, I think I’ve seen as many in the last month as in the last few months of the Gubernatorial Campaign, as they are constantly being dropped in e-mail boxes.

(Sorry for the small type on some of these, they didn’t lay the first couple out very well for scaling.)





I look at it with one of two outcomes in mind. It seems as if either Billie Sutton is thinking about running for something coming off of his immediately past loss in the race for Governor… or he’s continuing to work over donors in an effort to retire campaign debt.

Considering the weekly frequency of the appeals, I don’t think I’ve seen anything like it. It’s certainly not coming without a purpose in mind.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...